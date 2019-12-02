Journal of Business announces new hires, promotions

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business has a new chief executive officer, publisher, editor and graphic designer, though regular readers and customers likely will be familiar with the names behind the titles.

Melanie Hair, who has served as publisher and general manager at the Journal of Business since founding it in 2002, will serve as CEO of TriComp Inc., the Journal of Business’ parent corporation.

Kristina Lord, the Journal of Business’ editor for more than three years, has been promoted to publisher.

“After an editorial transition that will wrap up in spring 2020, I look forward to completing the publisher baton pass to Kristina. In addition to being a gifted and award-winning journalist, she is a natural, conscientious leader who takes pride in being engaged with our staff and supporters—readers, community members, civic leaders and advertisers alike—to assure we provide the most comprehensive business news for the Tri-City region,” Hair said.

Wendy Culverwell, a journalist with more than 30 years’ experience, has joined the team as editor. Her first day is Dec. 2.

“Our readers will be well served by a journalist of Wendy’s caliber,” Lord said. “Wendy is a talented and award-winning reporter with decades of experience covering business news. We’re excited for her to join our team to further strengthen our position as the region’s business authority.”

Culverwell worked two stints at the Tri-City Herald, most recently from 2015-19, covering business and economic development news, as well as local government and politics; and from 1997-2003, she covered K-12 education and business.

In between her time at the Tri-City Herald, Culverwell, who has won numerous awards for her journalism, worked for a decade as a reporter for the Portland Business Journal, a weekly print and daily online specialty publication covering Portland, Oregon, business news, where she wrote about commercial real estate and sustainability. She also worked as a reporter at The Olympian, Klamath Falls Herald and News, and Federal Way News. She earned a bachelor’s of science in English and economics from the University of Puget Sound.

The Journal of Business also recently hired Vanessa Guzmán as a graphic designer. She comes to the newspaper from WinSome Design in Richland, where worked for eight years as a senior designer. She also laid out pages and designed advertisements at the Daily Sun News in Sunnyside for three years. The Perry Technical Institute graduate has received several newspaper and advertising design awards.

Guzmán replaces Shawna Dinh who worked at the Journal of Business for more than five years. Dinh plans to pursue a graphic design business.