Tri-City Family expo has a new owner, new mission

TCAJOB Staff|January 2020

Dee Pridemore, owner of Vivid Imaginations Face Painting, is the new owner of Tri-City Family Expo.

Pridemore launched her first business to support her family after becoming a single mother. Vivid now has several employees and is a staple at local events, including the Family Expo.

She took the expo over after speaking with the past owner, who wanted to sell and thought Pridemore would be a good fit.

Pridemore said she prayed about the decision and decided to take it on, but to recast it as a purpose-driven gathering that supports children living in foster care and their families.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales for the Jan. 24-25 expo will support Royal Family Kids, a nonprofit supporting foster families.

The expo begins with a sensory-friendly session from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 24 and continues through the afternoon of Jan. 25 at the HAPO Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco.

More than 100 businesses and organizations will offer face painting and other activities, including a “Frozen”-style tea party.

Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children 3 to 17 and $4 for seniors and those with military identifi-cation. Tickets will be available for presale at the Family Expo kickoff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at US World Class Taekwondo, 5025 N. Road 68, Suite E.

Go to tcfamilyexpo.com for more information.

