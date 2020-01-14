$20 million clinic shows what’s possible at Vista Field

Architect to respect Italian stylings on exterior

of Yakima Valley Farm Workers’ newest clinic

The Tri-Cities’ newest health clinic will respect design standards of the Port of Kennewick’s neighborhood on the outside.

On the inside, the newest Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will offer state-of-the-art medical services to its patients.

The nonprofit broke ground this month on its latest location. The Miramar Health Center project is being built on a five-acre parcel bordering the Port of Kennewick’s Vista Field redevelopment project.

The clinic isn’t within the Vista Field neighborhood, but its architects say they’re making a good-faith effort to ensure the 29,000-square-foot building blends into the neighborhood.

With Miramar Health Clinic, Yakima Valley Farm Workers continues its mission to deliver medical and dental services to patients of all incomes.

It will serve those with – and without – insurance.

But first, it must be built.

For that, Yakima Valley hired The Neenan Co., a design-build firm based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Neenan has designed and built medical facilities throughout the Northwest.

Its projects in Washington include the Columbia Basin Health Association’s Othello clinic and three Vancouver clinics.

Neenan assigned a 12-person team to oversee the Kennewick project. It expects to deliver the project to its client in about a year.

Future proofing

“We strive to design and construct durable buildings that are comfortable and easy for patients to find their way around,” said Whitney Churchill, senior design manager.

Churchill said the team visited Kennewick for inspiration before it developed the exterior appearance.

That included reviewing the design standards the Port of Kennewick adopted for Vista Field.

The port’s mixed-use project will have the feel of an Italian village and pedestrian-friendly amenities.

For the clinic, that means a pedestrian-scale building.

While Vista Field is informing the exterior appearance, the interior is purely practical.

Neenan is creating a design with change in mind.

“One of the biggest challenges we face in this industry is future-proofing,” Churchill said.

“We want to hand over a building that will be beautiful, efficient and useful for 50 or more years. This can be tricky given the ever-changing landscape of technology.”

White roof, native plants

Miramar does not have sustainability targets such as the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, standards. But it does have green touches.

It meets energy code and will have white roofing materials and native plants in the landscape.

“We certainly consider the natural environment in each of our projects,” Churchill said.

The building is divided between medical practices (32 percent), administrative and office (20 percent), future building out (20 percent), dental (12 percent), pharmacy (5 percent) and laboratory (2 percent).

Opens in 2021

Miramar Clinic opens in early 2021 at 6335 Rio Grande Ave., near Lawrence Scott Park and the Kennewick Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers bought the Kennewick property last spring, paying $1.9 million for the undeveloped site northwest of the now-closed Vista Field runway.

The project was temporarily held up by the port, which sold the land more than a decade ago.

The port’s commissioners considered exercising a buy-back clause to bring it back into the Vista Field planning area.

The move would have preempted the clinic project.

The port backed off after learning Yakima Valley Farm Workers intended to install a modern clinic in the neighborhood.

Miramar expects to employ 70, including doctors, dentists and pharmacists, to serve patients.

The clinic targets the estimated 39,000 low-income Tri-Citians who are not currently served by a community health center.