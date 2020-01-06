Kennewick developers plan up to 600 homes on Pasco waterfront 

A pair of Kennewick homebuilders will construct 500 to 600 townhomes and condominiums on the Pasco waterfront after buying the former Harris Farm.

Ruslan Gorbatyuk and Peter Strizhak, who own Infinity Homes, Pro Made Construction and several other businesses in Kennewick, formed SG Land Management LLC to buy most of the farm at a November auction.

The duo, backed by investors, paid $4.5 million for 39 acres of agricultural land and a 2,300-square-foot waterfront home, 11530 W. Court St.

“It’s a good location,” Strizhak said, noting the close proximity to the Columbia should result in a strong community.

Gorbatyuk and Strizhak have not yet named the project. Although the site is in unincorporated Franklin County, it is expected to be annexed into the city of Pasco and is considered part of the Broadmoor area.

The city is creating a master plan to develop thousands of homes as well as retail, businesses and parks on the roughly 1,500 acres sandwiched between and Road 100 and Broadmoor Boulevard. A new sewer line to serve the area passes the farm.

The Harris property faces Richland’s Columbia Point from the Franklin County side.

Two additional homes on the river were sold separately to AP Properties, a Pasco real estate investment firm, also known as Absolute Power Inc., for $580,000. AP said it acquired the homes as a mid- to long-term investment and has no immediate plans to use or develop the site.

Strizhak said he and his partner have not finalized a site plan. They are working with the city.

He anticipates a residential project but didn’t rule out some commercial. Construction could begin within 18 months.

Strizhak said the intent is to bring the property within the city.

The Harris family moved to the area just west of Pasco during World War II after the government requisitioned its original dairy farm for a storage depot that became Big Pasco Industrial Park after the war.

The family took over the former 115-acre Wexler Ranch.

In time, the property dwindled to 45 acres, including three houses and farmland.

The family decided to sell citing the growing complexity of managing a trust for the benefit of multiple heirs across multiple generations.

Lurene Harris Fleshman and her husband, Robert, intend to move the popular Harris Farm stand to their new home on Alder Road north of Pasco.

Musser Bros. Auctions of Pasco conducted the Nov. 14 auction.