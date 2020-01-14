TRIDEC expected to name new CEO in January

Carl Adrian

The Tri-City Development Council is expected to name a chief executive officer to succeed its longtime leader Carl Adrian by the end of January.

The TRIDEC search committee interviewed five candidates and narrowed the field to two finalists by early January.

It was expected to make a final decision on Jan. 9, after the deadline for this edition of the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business. The online version of this story will be updated once TRIDEC announces Adrian’s successor. Visit tcjournal.biz for the details.

Adrian, chair and CEO of the regional economic development agency, informed the TRIDEC Executive Committee he would retire at the end of January back in August.

Adrian joined TRIDEC 16 years ago. He is its longest serving president.

TRIDEC promotes growth in economic development in the region. TRIDEC’s mission is to promote a diverse economy in Benton and Franklin counties.

It will celebrate its history with a look at its past and present leadership on Jan. 22, when TRIDEC holds its 57th annual meeting. The event is from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Pasco Red Lion Inn. Tickets are $30 for members, $35 for others and $215 for a table of eight.

Looking ahead, TRIDEC holds its annual economic outlook program from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

Contact Ashley Stubbs at 509-735-1000 or astubbs@tridec.org for event information.

The TRIDEC team supports business retention and expansion, industrial development and new business development. It frequently partners with local government on business initiatives and hosts visitors interested in siting business operations in the region.

It employs nine and had a budget of about $2 million chiefly funded by membership dues and event fees. The CEO was paid $200,000 in salary and other compensation in 2017, according to its most recent filing with the IRS.