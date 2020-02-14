Tri-City landscape architecture firm merges with Place LA

Design company expects continued growth in 2020



By Natasha Nellis | Spokane Journal of Business



Spokane-based landscape architecture company Place Landscape Architecture LLC, which does business as Place LA, is expanding to the Tri-Cities with its recent merger with Sage Design Group PLLC of Kennewick, said Place LA owner Joshua Tripp.

Tamra Lehuta, previous owner of Sage, which now operates under the Place LA name, has transitioned into a senior landscape architect employee at Place LA and will float between the two locations based on need, she said, though most of her work will be in the Tri-Cities.

The merger was a natural fit, Lehuta said, because Sage now has the resources and team to accommodate more complex projects while giving Place LA a stronger presence into the Tri-City region.

She said Place LA already had worked on projects in the area but the merger gives it the capability to take on more projects.

“I think there’s a need outside of Spokane in Tri-Cities and Moses Lake,” Tripp said.

Tripp said the addition of Lehuta to the firm adds a second licensed landscape architect to the team.

“We were in need of somebody at a senior level to help manage the studio and manage projects,” he said. “The economy is strong, housing’s strong, the market’s strong, and our portfolio is continuing to grow. Having two licenses is just the next step.”

Between Tripp and Lehuta, Place LA is licensed to work in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.

Place LA has six employees. Its Tri-City office will host two employees to start, Tripp said.

The Kennewick office is at 8350 W Grandridge Blvd., Suite 200 #410.