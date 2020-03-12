Tri-City Chamber postpones annual meeting over coronavirus

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual meeting over fears about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, originally scheduled for March 18 at the Three Rivers Convention Center, will be held at a later date.

“We are disappointed to share this news, however, in light of the rapidly evolving situation we believe this is a prudent decision,” said Lori Mattson, president and CEO.

Contact the chamber at 509-736-0510 for more information.