Tri-City Chamber postpones annual meeting over coronavirus

Wendy Culverwell|March 2020

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual meeting over fears about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, originally scheduled for March 18 at the Three Rivers Convention Center, will be held at a later date.

“We are disappointed to share this news, however, in light of the rapidly evolving situation we believe this is a prudent decision,” said Lori Mattson, president and CEO.

Contact the chamber at 509-736-0510 for more information.

 

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

FDIC gives banks OK to modify loans affected by COVID-19

Senior Times cancels spring expo to reduce seniors’ risk

List of Tri-City area coronavirus cancellations

Port of Kennewick closes offices after worker at public meeting reports illness

Tri-City Chamber postpones annual meeting over coronavirus

  • LS_Networks

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Calendar

WSU Master Gardeners Garden Fever All Day Educational Event

March 14 @ 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

4th annual Shamrock Shakedown

March 14 @ 4:00 pm

Washington Policy Center’s YP Happy Hour

March 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm