Grocery Outlet opens in Richland

The much-anticipated Grocery Outlet Bargain Market has opened at Richland’s Vintner Square, 2901 Queensgate Drive.

The store debuted March 24 with 30 employees.

The newly built store joins the Target-anchored shopping complex at Queensgate and Duportail Drive. It is the third Grocery Outlet in the Tri-Cities, joining sisters in Kennewick and Pasco.

The new location is independently owned and operated by Nikki and Mike Sims.

“This partnership with Grocery Outlet allows us to be true entrepreneurs, create new jobs and have a positive impact on the neighborhood,” the Sims said in a press release announcing the opening.

California-based Grocery Outlet and its independent partners operate extreme value grocery stores.

Shoppers can enter a drawing for a grand prize between March 26 to April 23 with a drawing for a grand prize on April 23. No purchase is necessary.

Lines were long outside the Pasco Grocery Outlet when it opened in 2018.