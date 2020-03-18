Governor cites need to boost hospital capacity. Could closed rural facilities reopen?

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a host of bills designed to combat the spread of coronavirus, including a budget bill that includes language about expanding the capacity of hospitals to treat patients.

“The law creates more hospital capacity to counter those projections,” it said.

While the governor’s steps focus on speeding up licensing for health care professionals, it begs a question: Is there a role for closed rural hospitals to play in the crisis?

Rural hospitals have been in crisis for the better part of a decade, with a reported 120 closures as of Jan. 1, according to a new report from Chartis Center for Rural Health and IVantage Health, which tracks what it calls the rural hospital “crisis.”

The study is available here: chartis.com/forum/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/CCRH_Vulnerability-Research_FiNAL-02.14.20.pdf

Chartis, based in Chicago, notes the coronavirus pandemic should push health care systems to expand virtual care.

“This situation should provide the impetus for all health systems to significantly expand virtual health capabilities so that patients can be monitored and treated at affiliated hospitals, at nursing homes and at home, where possible, to avoid core tertiary hospitals being deluged with these patients,” it said.

While rural hospital closures are somewhat concentrated in Southern states that rejected the expansion of Medicaid, the Northwest hasn’t been spared.

Two months ago, Astria Health closed the 214-bed Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, a victim of bankruptcy, $40 million in losses and unanswered pleas for support to the state.

Kennewick too has unused beds at the former Kennewick General Hospital, 900 S. Dayton St., now owned by LifePoint Health after a bankruptcy in 2017.

LifePoint is parent to both Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick and Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

Neither Astria nor LifePoint could be reached to discuss what, if any, roles their closed medical buildings might play, either as primary care facilities or secondary treatment locations.

The obstacles are obvious – staffing and equipping, not to mention sanitizing hospitals is a potent challenge.

The Chartis study highlights the vulnerability of rural hospitals. One in four – 453 critical access and rural and community hospitals – is at risk for closure from shifting cost models, difficulty in recruiting staff to rural areas and a rural population that is older with more complex health needs than its urban counterparts.

In the interim, local hospitals are taking steps to control the spread of the virus within their current facilities. Here’s the current rules governing patients and visitors: