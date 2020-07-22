Seattle Children’s moving Tri-City clinic to bigger spot next spring 

Seattle Children’s will move its Tri-City clinic to larger offices in Kennewick next spring.

The Seattle nonprofit with a mission to provide care to “anyone who needs it” leased a 13,000-square-foot building at 8232 W. Grandridge Blvd. It will move once its facilities crews renovate the space.

The move is driven by growing demand for the wide variety of medical services Seattle Children’s provides to residents of southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon at its current Richland clinic, said Diane Simons, director of regional specialty clinics, including the one in the Tri-Cities.

It served 5,000 patients last year at its Richland clinic, which opened in 2008.

“We’re going up exponentially,” she said.

The lease on the new building includes an option to buy.

The Tri-City clinic is headed by a nurse manager, medical assistants, support staff and specialists and surgeons who typically fly in for two days at a time to see local patients. The central location offers easy access to the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco and hotels.

The on-site and visiting professionals offer a long list of medical services to patients who drive to the Tri-Cities from as far away as Wenatchee, Spokane and Oregon.

The clinic hosts a cancer survivor program, craniofacial, endocrinology, genetic counseling, neurology, orthopedics, prenatal care for high-risk pregnancies, rehabilitative medicine and more. It is the regional hub for cardiology services.

Its screens patients who are scheduled for surgery at the main hospital in Seattle to determine if they are strong enough for surgery. The service can save families the trip across the Cascade Mountains if it turns out the patient is suited to surgery.

Visiting surgeons perform pediatric and other procedures at Kadlec Regional Medical Center and at Lourdes in Pasco.

The clinic conducts two flu clinics each year serving patients of all ages who have no health insurance or are from low–income families. The clinics are promoted through the Benton-Franklin Health District.

Seattle Children’s has run a clinic in Richland since 2008. It will vacate its current space at 900 Stevens Drive once it moves to Kennewick.

The Grandridge building used to be home to Trios Health’s sleep center.

The Kennewick Public Hospital District sold the building to Sunstar Properties LLC in 2015 for $1.95 million.