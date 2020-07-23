Bankrupt Tuesday Morning closing Kennewick store 

Home furnishings retailer Tuesday Morning will close its Kennewick store after filing for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in May.

Dallas-based Tuesday Morning Corp. (NASDAQ: TUES) informed customers of the decision via email on July 23. The company is conducting a store closing sale at 7411 W. Canal Drive until it shutters its doors.

The off-price retailer specializes in home furnishings, seasonal decor and other decorative items.

Tuesday Morning has 687 stores in 37 states. It plans to permanently close 230 as part of the bankruptcy, including 132 in the first phase.

It filed to reorganize its business under Chapter 11 on May 27 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Northern Texas – Dallas division, citing financial pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic that forced it to close many of its stores.

The company said it has secured a $100 million debtor-in-possession financing to continue operations during the bankruptcy proceedings.

Tuesday Morning is one of at least 11 major retail brands that have filed for bankruptcy this year, according to a running list posted by the Washington Post.

Those with local outlets include General Nutrition Centers, Lucky Brands, J.C. Penney and Ascena Retail Group, parent company to Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Catherine’s.