Bankrupt Tuesday Morning closing Kennewick store 

TCAJOB Staff|July 2020

Home furnishings retailer Tuesday Morning will close its Kennewick store after filing for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in May. 

Dallas-based Tuesday Morning Corp. (NASDAQ: TUES) informed customers of the decision via email on July 23. The company is conducting a store closing sale at 7411 W. Canal Drive until it shutters its doors. 

The off-price retailer specializes in home furnishings, seasonal decor and other decorative items.  

Tuesday Morning has 687 stores in 37 states. It plans to permanently close 230 as part of the bankruptcy, including 132 in the first phase. 

It filed to reorganize its business under Chapter 11 on May 27 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Northern Texas – Dallas division, citing financial pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic that forced it to close many of its stores. 

The company said it has secured a $100 million debtor-in-possession financing to continue operations during the bankruptcy proceedings.  

Tuesday Morning is one of at least 11 major retail brands that have filed for bankruptcy this year, according to a running list posted by the Washington Post 

Those with local outlets include General Nutrition Centers, Lucky Brands, J.C. Penney and Ascena Retail Groupparent company to Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Catherine’s. 

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Bankrupt Tuesday Morning closing Kennewick store 

Tri-City mayors dream of returning focus to potholes, parks and police 

Pair of leases lets Benton County elections spread out for 2020 cycle 

Seattle Children’s moving Tri-City clinic to bigger spot next spring 

Richland winery restarts expansion delayed by Covid-19

Jobless picture improves statewide and in the Tri-Cities

  • LS_Networks

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Calendar

Online Arts Academy- Preparing to Audition

July 27 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Online Arts Academy- Intro to Sketching

July 28 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Small Business Requirements and Resources (SBRR) COVID-19 Impact Webinar

July 30 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm