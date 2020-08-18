Survey: Tri-Citians expect to return to flying soon 

Nearly half of Tri-Citians either continued to travel by air during the pandemic or expect to return to flying within three months, according to a passenger survey conducted for the Port of Pasco, which owns and operates the Tri-Cities Airport.

The survey was conducted online in June and July and drew 468 responses.

8% reporte d they never stopped flying, 40% expected to resume flying in one to three months and 28% expected to resume in four to six months. Only 18% said they wouldn ’t fly within six months.

The survey revealed people feel they’re most at risk of exposure to the virus that causes Covid-19 when they’re on the plane, followed by exposure to other passengers and restrooms.

The most popular airport services included availability of grab-and-go meals, water – filling stations and rental cars as well as taxies and ride-share pickup areas.

The overwhelming majority want to see airport workers and employees wear masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. The survey showed 80 % of respondents said they felt “comforted” by the use of protective equipment and 11% said it made them nervous.

Not all results add up to 100% because some respondents didn’t answer all questions.

Survey results are posted at bit.ly/Tri-CityAirTravelSurvey.