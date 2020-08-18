Survey: Tri-Citians expect to return to flying soon 

TCAJOB Staff|August 2020

Nearly half of Tri-Citians either continued to travel by air during the pandemic or expect to return to flying within three months, according to a passenger survey conducted for the Port of Pasco, which owns and operates the Tri-Cities Airport. 

The survey was conducted online in June and July and drew 468 responses. 

  • 8% reported they never stopped flying, 40% expected to resume flying in one to three months and 28% expected to resume in four to six months. Only 18% said they wouldn’t fly within six months.  
  • The survey revealed people feel they’re most at risk of exposure to the virus that causes Covid-19 when they’re on the plane, followed by exposure to other passengers and restrooms.  
  • The most popular airport services included availability of grab-and-go meals, waterfilling stations and rental cars as well as taxies and ride-share pickup areas. 
  • The overwhelming majority want to see airport workers and employees wear masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. The survey showed 80% of respondents said they felt “comforted” by the use of protective equipment and 11% said it made them nervous.  

Not all results add up to 100% because some respondents didn’t answer all questions. 

Survey results are posted at bit.ly/Tri-CityAirTravelSurvey.

