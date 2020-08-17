Help is now available for Tri-City renters who are unable to pay rent because of Covid-19 job losses.

The Tri-Cities Home Consortium received $700,000 in Federal HOME funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and began accepting applications for rental assistance on Aug. 17.

The consortium consists of the cities of Kennewick, Pasco and Richland, in partnership with the Benton Franklin Community Action Committee.

The program runs through Dec. 31 or whenever funds are exhausted.

The money is available to help low-income individuals to maintain housing. Once approved, money is paid directly to the applicant’s landlord on their behalf.

Call 509-545-4042 or email info@bfac.org for information.

Go to hbfcac.org/home-base/housing-services for more information about housing services.