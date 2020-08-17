Tri-City rental assistance program opens Aug. 17

TCAJOB Staff|August 2020

Help is now available for Tri-City renters who are unable to pay rent because of Covid-19 job losses.

The Tri-Cities Home Consortium received $700,000 in Federal HOME funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and began accepting applications for rental assistance on Aug. 17.

The consortium consists of the cities of Kennewick, Pasco and Richland, in partnership with the Benton Franklin Community Action Committee. 

The program runs through Dec. 31 or whenever funds are exhausted. 

The money is available to help low-income individuals to maintain housing. Once approved, money is paid directly to the applicant’s landlord on their behalf.  

Call 509-545-4042 or email info@bfac.org for information. 

Go to hbfcac.org/home-base/housing-services for more information about housing services. 

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Pandemic cost workers their health insurance but the trend is improving

Gas leak closes Queensgate businesses

Survey: Tri-Citians expect to return to flying soon 

Tri-City rental assistance program opens Aug. 17

Port of Pasco’s economic director leaving for new Spokane job 

Tri-City Herald getting new office, a new owner

  • LS_Networks

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Calendar

Online Arts Academy- Preparing to Audition

August 24 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Online Arts Academy- Intro to Sketching

August 25 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Online Arts Academy- Preparing to Audition

August 31 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm