Flavien Sawadogo

Age and current hometown:

38, Kennewick

Briefly describe your company: MMEC Architecture & Interiors is a firm with locations in Spokane and the Tri-Cities. We provide complete architectural design services. We offer skilled construction management and expert interior design.

We’re proud to be able to serve virtually any project type from initial concept design and construction documents to space planning and furnishings selection.

How long have you worked for MMEC Architecture? 3 ½ years

Education: Master’s degree in architecture, University of Idaho, 2007.

Family? Pets?

I am married and we have three kids, one boy and two girls. No pets.

What brought you to the Tri-Cities? My wife’s family lives across the border in Oregon. Moving to the Tri-Cities was a way for us to get closer to her family. I grew up in a small country called Burkina Faso, Africa, and moved to the U.S. after high school.

Dream vacation?

Bora Bora

Planner or procrastinator?

Planner

Favorite thing to do in the Tri-Cities?

Socialize with friends.

What would people be most surprised to learn about you?

I am a pretty good cook.

Describe your job and how you go into it: I am a registered architect in two states. My role varies depending on the project I am involved with.

I may be responsible for project management, client management, drawing production, quality control oversight, as well as construction administration on projects under construction.

Toughest career decision?

Leaving my former firm and putting behind me 10 years of hard work and advancement.

How did you earn your first dollar? I worked in a student cafeteria as a dishwasher.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

I don’t know that I have.

I think it’s more like a pendulum. It will swing one way at one time, but it eventually comes back the other way. I think it’s more about making sure that it can swing freely in both directions and not get stuck on one side too long.

Community involvement and service: When I moved to the Tri-Cities I got involved with the Pasco-Kennewick Rotary Club. I have now been a board member for the last 2 ½ years.

This has given me the opportunity to get involved with many different things from hands-on projects locally to projects internationally.

I’ve been blessed to be involved in more hands-on projects than I can count, and I assist in scholarship reviews.

These projects have included Habitat for Humanity, Second Harvest, the IDEA project, Master Gardeners and others. I was fortunate to become chair of the Mid-Columbia Rotary Multi-Club International Committee a year-and-a-half ago.

I’ve also been involved with my local American Institute of Architects Central Washington chapter. I am honored to have been able to serve as president-elect and now as president of the chapter.