How does Richland work? The city has a map for that

TCAJOB Staff|November 2020

Map geeks rejoice! The city of Richland has launched a web page where it posts maps that detail how the community works.

Curious about utility lines? There’s a map for that.

What routes do snowplows use in winter? There’s a map for that.

In fact, there’s a map for just about every conceivable community activity and service.

Looking for information about solid waste collection, street sweeping days, traffic counts, zoning designations, annexation boundaries, bike trails, parks, crime data, critical areas, or super wonky public works GIS data? Maps, maps and more maps!

