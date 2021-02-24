Jersey Mike’s opening first Tri-City sub shop in Richland

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its first Tri-City shop at Vintner Square in Richland this fall.

A company spokesman confirmed the New Jersey-based sub chain will open at 2729 Queensgate Drive in the third quarter. It is expected to open in a strip mall anchored by Starbucks and Bath and Body Works.

Fans currently must travel to Spokane or to western Washington to visit a Jersey Mike’s, which serves up Garden State favorites, including several options of hot cheesesteaks; the Jersey Shore’s Favorite, a cold sandwich featuring provolone, ham and cappacuolo; and cult-favorite Tastykakes for dessert.

The chain has three shops in development for Washington. In addition to Richland, it will open a shop in Federal Way, south of Seattle, and in Lacey, north of Olympia.

The Richland opening was announced on the company website and on Indeed, where it posted a job for a general manager. The salary is $48,000 to $52,000 per year.

The company began in 1956 as Mike’s Subs, a mom-and-pop shop on the Point Pleasant, New Jersey, shoreline serving visitors from Philadelphia and New York City.

Peter Cancro, the current chief executive officer, began working for the original owners at 14 while still in high school.

Backed by his football coach-banker, Cancro bought the business at the age of 17 and opened more locations.

He rebranded as Jersey Mike’s Subs in 1987 and began selling franchise rights.

There are about 1,880 locations chiefly in the U.S.