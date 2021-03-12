Tri-City Dermatology

Tri-City Dermatology PLLC, led by owner Dr. Jeremy Peck, has completed construction of a 3,637-square-foot interior renovation to add six patient exam rooms, lighting, flooring and a nurses’ station at 112 Columbia Point Drive, Suite 105, in Richland.

The $155,000 project was completed on
Feb. 1 and houses the comprehensive dermatology practice. Tri-City Dermatology offers care ranging from skin cancer diagnosis and surgery to cosmetic dermatology.

Bruce Baker Architect was the designer.

Hummel Construction and Development of Richland was the contractor.

