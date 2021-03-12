Tri-City Dermatology PLLC, led by owner Dr. Jeremy Peck, has completed construction of a 3,637-square-foot interior renovation to add six patient exam rooms, lighting, flooring and a nurses’ station at 112 Columbia Point Drive, Suite 105, in Richland.

The $155,000 project was completed on

Feb. 1 and houses the comprehensive dermatology practice. Tri-City Dermatology offers care ranging from skin cancer diagnosis and surgery to cosmetic dermatology.

Bruce Baker Architect was the designer.

Hummel Construction and Development of Richland was the contractor.

Go to tricityderm.com.