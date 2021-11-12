Memory care home adding two buildings in Pasco

Rosetta Assisted Living is completing its Pasco complex with its third and fourth buildings to serve residents with memory disorders.

The Pasco facility, 5921 Road 60, has room for up to four identical buildings to care for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Each building has 17 rooms and can serve up to 23 people with a mix of private and semi-private suites.

Rosetta’s second building opened in late 2019.

The third is valued at $2 million and is under construction with an occupancy date of March 2022.

Workers will break ground on a fourth by late 2021 or early 2022, said Crystal Worcott, regional director for Rosetta. The Pasco facility is across Road 60 from Mariposa Park, close to Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School.

Rosetta, based in Idaho, operates facilities serving people with dementia in Montana and Washington.

It exited the Idaho and Oregon markets and has a focus on Washington, Worcott said. It has properties in Richland and Kennewick and employs about 24 in Pasco.

Worcott said two new buildings answer need for residential care for people who need varying degrees of support.

“We are always full,” she said.

Construction workers placed the roof on the third building in mid-October.

Rosetta serves a variety of patients with cognitive deficits, from those who can care for themselves in most respects but need some assistance to patients with full-blown Alzheimer’s, who may need assistance with all aspects of living.

Rosetta serves fresh-prepared meals in a cozy dining room. Residents have access to sitting rooms with televisions and an activity room for crafts and games.

There is a salon area for haircuts, a jetted tub and a laundry area. Residents can do their own or have staff handle it.

The intent is to create a home-like setting for residents and their guests.

Rooms have their own bathroom, including toilet, sink and shower. The rooms are furnished with beds, nightstands and dressers, though residents can bring their own furniture.

The buildings are configured to offer single rooms. Some are large enough to serve couples or roommates.

Eden Group of Park City, Utah, is the general contractor.

Rosetta accepts Medicaid, with residents eligible to apply as soon as they move in with no waiting period.

search Rosetta Assisted Living: 5921 Road 60, Pasco; rosettahomes.com; 509-412-1777.