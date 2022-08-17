Expect detours at Van Giesen-bypass highway intersection

August 2022

Drivers should expect a multi-day closure at the busy Van Giesen Street railroad crossing near the bypass highway in Richland beginning at noon Thursday, Aug. 18.

The Port of Benton plans to replace the crossing, rails, ties and concrete crossing panels. The road on both sides of the panels also will be repaved.

The project requires full closure of Van Giesen, with the crossing reopening for traffic at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.

The roadway will be opened earlier if construction is completed ahead of schedule, the port said.

Detours around the area will be in place.

Detours will be in place to direct traffic around the construction zone. (Courtesy Port of Benton)

The port has contracted with Railworks Track Systems for the project.

Plans are in place to replace the crossing at Swift Boulevard and Sunset Gardens cemetery in September. Both rail crossing projects are fully funded by the port.

For more information and a map of the detour routes, go to portofbenton.com/projects, or call 509-375-3060.

