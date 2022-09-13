All Senior Picnic postponed for smoke

TCAJOB Staff|September 2022

The All Senior Picnic planned for Sept. 15 in Richland has been postponed because of poor air quality caused by wildfires.

The picnic is sponsored by Active4Life, which said it will announce a new date soon.

The Washington Department of Ecology rated the air quality in the Tri-Cities as unhealthy for all groups Tuesday morning as smoke from wildfires poured into the region. Smoke is expected to blanket the region through at least Sept. 17. 

To track the fires causing air quality problems in eastern Washington, visit the Northwest Interagency Coordination’s interactive fire map

 

 

