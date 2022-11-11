Columbia Industries unveils music video at annual fundraiser

Columbia Industries, a Kennewick nonprofit committed to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities and other challenges, unveiled an original song and music video to highlight its services and organizational structure at its Evening of Miracles fundraising gala on Oct. 20.

More than 230 guests attended the fifth annual Evening of Miracles, raising $125,000 to support CI.

During the event, CI unveiled an original song and music video, “CI Shuffle,” featuring the CI team, along with many of its clients, hustling and shuffling to build a more inclusive community to advance accessibility, break down employment barriers, enhance social enrichment and foster community equity.

As a social enterprise, CI is focused on the social well-being of the Tri-Cities while also operating four for-profit business that help fund the agency’s five nonprofit mission services: all four area Round Table Pizza restaurants, Paradise Bottled Water, CI Information Management (Shred) and CI Express.

CI said community support and investment are a critical component that aids the agency in new program development and expansion. One of the final lyrics of the CI song encourages viewers to “partner with us.” Partnering includes clients accessing CI’s services, the creation of employment opportunities for CI’s clients through business partnerships, corporate and individual philanthropy to support programs, as well as community partnerships and collaborative endeavors to build new programs for individuals with disabilities and other challenges.

Watch the video on CI’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.