Postal Service planning job fair in Pasco

Wondering what it takes to land a job with the U.S. Postal Service?

Find out by attending a USPS job fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the Pasco Post Office, 3500 W. Court St.

The agency plans to hire up to 1,000 new employees over the next few months across the state. The need is especially urgent for mail handlers, clerks, and mail carriers, it said.

The Pasco job fair will fill open positions in the Tri-City area (Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland), and USPS employees also will help job candidates find jobs across the state.

No appointment is necessary to attend the job fair.

Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits, qualifications and application questions.

Laptops will be available on the day of event for immediate application submission.

The Postal Service said it offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

Starting pay varies depending on the job. But starting pay for carriers ranges between $19-$20 per hour, paid biweekly.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. In some instances, interested candidates also can be 16 with a high school diploma.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

If someone can’t make it to the job fair, or for additional information regarding available positions in all areas, applicants can go to: www.usps.com/careers.

Jobs are uploaded every other Tuesday until filled.

Potential applicants can also visit any post office location for more information.