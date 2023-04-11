Bankruptcies – April 2023
Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:
Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged.
Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them.
Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for foreclosure.
Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay a percentage of debt based on ability to pay. All disposable income must be used to pay debts.
Information provided by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.
CHAPTER 7
Rocio A. Orozco, 4215 Brahman Lane, Pasco.
Alison Lynn Davis, 6336 Hove St., West Richland.
Stephanie Nga Souriyavongsa, 451 W. Cliffe Blvd., #B-315, Richland.
Maria G. Vargas Ibarra, 46 Log Lane, Richland.
Shirley Jean Young, 3708 W. Clearwater Ave., #7, Kennewick.
Antonio D. Orosco Chavez, 200 S Union St., #3B, Kennewick.
Christopher Unser, 311 Casey Ave., Richland.
Kelly Leroue, 1308 Alameda Court, Richland.
James William Pooley & Jolene Renee Pooley, 8801 Saint Thomas Drive, Pasco.
Oscarlos Quezada-Torres & Crystal Olivia Flores, PO Box 429, Connell.
Nancy Lee Leggett, 5100 W. Clearwater Ave., #H202, Kennewick.
Larry Lee Rogers & Marisela Rivera Rogers, 1202 N. Arthur St., Kennewick.
Eriberto Larios, 3302 N. Road 44, Pasco.
Roberto Angel Lopez & Guadalupe Lopez, 4304 W. Ruby St., Pasco.
Rosa Lupe Romero & Jose A. Maldonado Romero, 4015 Horizon Drive, Pasco.
Justin Lee Courtney & Jonica Jeanne Courtney, 821 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick.
Tifani Peters, 3611 W. 15th Ave., Kennewick.
Augistin Jaime Castillo & Adriana Castillo, 2219 E. Alvina St., Pasco.
Lance DeVilbiss, 16005 W. 470 PR NW, Benton City.
Adrian Moreno & Kendyl Borden, 6002 Cotswold Lane, Pasco.