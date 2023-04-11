Business Licenses – April 2023

KENNEWICK

Beck Cabinet Company, 3247 W. Industrial Loop, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

BCCM Construction Group Inc., 100 E. Seventh St., Kansas City.

Miranda Metal Buildings LLC, 81231 W. Eighth Road, Irrigon.

Lakeview Construction Inc., 10505 Corporate Drive, Pleasant Prairie.

Building Material Specialties Inc., 201 SW Spring St., Hillsboro.

Will Vasquez Construction, 1490 25th St. NE, Salem, Oregon.

RFW Construction Group LLC, 1801 Highway 51 North, Dyersburg.

Boba King, 11201 W. Berkeley Road, Avondale.

Crepes LLC, 6400 SE Lake Road, Portland, Oregon.

Nead Safety Consulting LLC, 18582 W. Rice Ave., Hauser.

Wolverine Hearing Group LLC, 5661 104th Ave., Grand Junction.

Modus LLC, 240 Stockton St., San Francisco, California.

Low Voltage Securities Inc., 16716 Second St. East, Lake Tapps

Tool Tech LLC, 888 W. Second Ave., Eugene, Oregon.

Tapani Trucking Inc., 1904 SE Sixth Place, Battle Ground.

Staff Pro Inc., 504 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane.

M.G. Construction, 3415 S. Garfield St.

Custom Floor Covering LLC, 6314 Three Rivers Drive, Pasco.

Devoted Builders LLC, 1030 N. Center Parkway.

Tumbleweeds Mexican Flair, 894 Stevens Drive, Richland.

True Compass LLC, 30810 152nd Ave. SE, Kent.

D&R Communications Inc., 80 SW Chehalis Ave., Chehalis.

TMG Services Inc., 3216 E. Portland Ave., Tacoma.

Presco Telecommunications Inc., 1521 15th St. NW, Auburn.

Zerorez Of Tri-Cities, 801 S. Steptoe St.

Mane Beauty Hair Studio, 3902 W. Clearwater Ave.

Quillen Designs, 1709 W. 24th Place.

Roe General Contractor, 809 Snow Ave., Richland.

Lexington Homes, 1050 N. Argonne Road, Spokane Valley.

Aday Standard LLC, 3403 65th Drive NE, Marysville.

Crazy Leos Express LLC, 3806 W. 17th Ave.

Roadrunners Insulation LLC, 1519 W. Irving St., Pasco.

Torres Distribucion, 601 S. Kent St.

TI General Contractor LLC, 710 E. Sixth Ave.

11 Western Express LLC, 4508 W. Sixth Ave.

Tri-Town Lan, 3708 W. Sixth Ave.

Asphalt Assault Skateboard Shop, 309 W. Kennewick Ave.

DLP Cleaning, 508 W. 11th Ave.

Square Plumb LLC, 4001 S. Anderson St.

La Ley, Exitos, La Raza, La Reyna, 207 N. Dennis St.

Ginieis Unlimited, 1306 W. Kennewick Ave.

Roofing Rodriguez LLC, 1505 S. Road 40 East, Pasco.

Forage & Foliage, 10251 Ridgeline Drive.

Tri-City Tile Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling LLC, 5103 Malaga Drive, Pasco.

Iron Worker Drywall LLC, 111 Sand Hill Road, Grandview.

CGG Construction LLC, 5100 W. Clearwater Ave.

Aby’s Daycare, 1601 S. Lincoln St.

Nova Venue Rentals, 100 N. Howard St., Spokane.

The Little Park Farm, 5527 W. Umatilla Ave.

Tiny Sprouts Daycare, 4026 S. Zillah St.

MC Mechanical LLC, 7203 W. Sixth Place.

Iglesia Legado, 2203 W. Fourth Ave.

Tri Tsega Fencing LLC, 2500 George Washington Way, Richland.

Columbia Basin Construction LLC, 2427 W. Falls Ave.

Norton Floors LLC, 3234 S. Palouse St.

Stone General Construction LLC, 2314 S. Rainier Place.

Nails By Kenz, 8121 W. Grandridge Blvd.

Ramos Remodel LLC, 210 E. First Place.

Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, 1920 N. Pittsburgh St.

Bjom Sales, 6029 W. Okanogan Loop.

Grumpy Monkey Cookie Co., 427 S. Penn St.

Caravel Autism Health, 1919 N. Pittsburgh St.

Magana, Luis Fernando, 414 S. Gum St.

Adora-bao, 711 Capitol Way South, Olympia.

Silhouette Body Contouring, 8797 W. Gage Blvd.

Ridgeline Coffee Co., 10 E. Bruneau Ave.

Torres, Rebecca, 3312 S. Gum St.

The Spoiled Brat Co., 803 S. Auburn St.

Jimmy Auto Repair, 214 E. Albany Ave.

Kaa Floor Covering LLC, 7850 Coldwater Drive, Pasco.

Superior Granite LLC, 6503 W. Okanogan Ave.

Amy Smull Photography, 2000 W. 43rd Place.

City Turf Empire LLC, 908 W. Jan St., Pasco.

Jmedia Films LLC, 2512 Kalispell Court, Pasco.

Toyota of Tri-Cities, 6321 W. Canal Drive.

Try-City Clean LLC, 2014 W. Fourth Ave.

Just Rosas Corp, 5428 W. Clearwater Ave.

Christ Central, 5249 S. Quincy Place.

Cross Reiter Inc., 1917 W. 16th Ave.

Paulson’s Floorcoverings, 1339 Tapteal Drive, Richland.

Alebrijes Cleaning, 3407 W. Hood Ave.

Boba Lab, 4827 W. Clearwater Ave.

Heritage Healing Massage, 124B Vista Way.

Anne’s Whatnots, 3106 S. Dawes St.

Tri-Cities Masonry Landscaping & Concrete LLC, 124 W. Shoshone St., Pasco.

Living Wellness Acupuncture, 8390 W. Gage Blvd.

TNT Collectibles LLC, 8522 W. Falls Place.

MDR Flooring LLC, 9407 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver

MJM Cleaning Services, 1514 W. Fourth Ave.

Glazin LLC, 102 N. McKinley St.

Finders Insurance Group Inc., 126 S. Ely St.

From Above UAV, 3306 W. 46th Ave.

Soderberg, Mikael, 1702 W. Third Ave.

Speak Life Media, 4806 W. 18th Ave.

Ramirez General Construction LLC, 33901 S. 2243 PR SE.

Mareth Salon, 4 N. Cascade St.

J&D Maintenance LLC, 3723 S. Date St.

Cedar & Alder Design House, 3791 S. McKinley St.

Waypoint Locations LLC, 161 Blalock Drive, Walla Walla.

Nova’s Cleaning, 1623 W. 24th Place.

Community First Bank, 8121 W. Grandridge Blvd.

Joel The Barber LLC, 6515 W. Clearwater Ave.

Nishati Wellness Auto Injury, 803 S. Auburn St.

Temo Lawn Services LLC, 2126 W. Yakima St., Pasco.

Clawz By Cruz, 10 N. Cascade St.

Down And Dirty, 636 N. Everett St.

Estrella Daycare, 518 E. 21st Ave.

Community First Bancorporation Inc., 8131 W. Grandridge Blvd.

SLG Limited, 2011 S. Sheppard St.

Oreshko Construction LLC, 3706 Lakelse Lane, Pasco.

Evolv Design Collective LLC, 116 W. Kennewick Ave.

Baskin Robbins, 2617 W. Kennewick Ave.

Fairy Tails LLC, 1213 S. Lincoln St.

Simplyskinxxdrea, 10 N. Cascade St.

Dennis L. Bradshaw, 5714 W. 26th Ave.

Charlie C LLC, 3802 W. 43rd Ave.

Caddy Junk Removal, 2736 Madrona Loop, West Richland.

Lockhart, Natalie Gail Mrs., 3718 S. Sharron St.

Michelle Perez Arnp, 1776 Fowler St., Richland.

Kelly Menter Hair Design, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Unit 20.

Elegant Together, 3302 S. Auburn St.

Salon 4 Lawns Landscaping, 5609 W. 24th Ave.

Poshdogs LLC, 1817 W. Herman Road, Othello.

Mother & Son Ball Foundation, 693 S. Idaho St.

Restlesseye Solutions LLC, 3215 W. 42nd Place.

Rmotive LLC, 9310 W. Eighth Place.

The Penthouse, 3906 S. Anderson St.

7901 Clearwater LLC, 7901 W. Clearwater Ave.

Hibachi Explosion LLC, 212 W. Kennewick Ave.

Itruck Enterprises LLC, 1411 S. Garfield Place.

Eric Mcfall Golf LLC, 8942 W. Canyon Place.

Lostleaf Pet, 3603 W. 22nd Ave.

Essential Pest Control, 6908 W. Argent Road, Pasco.

Koval Enterprises LLC, 673 Tanglewood Drive, Richland.

Acquire LTC Training, 4310 W. 24th Ave.

Brickwise Construction LLC, 500 108th Ave. NE, Bellevue.

Godinez, Jose Ignacio, 632 N. Arthur St.

RICHLAND

B H Inc., 1175 E. 2000 S. Vernal, Utah.

Dry Canyon Communications LLC, 4585 SW 21st St., Suite 102, Redmond, Oregon.

Vibricon, 5831 Kootenai Trail Road, Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

Bauder Grading & Excavation LLC, 52217 W. Yakitat Place NW, Benton City.

Spokane Roofing Company LLC, 23403 E. Mission Ave., Liberty Lake.

Rehn Brooke Refrigeration LLC, 2777 NW Arlenes Court, East Wenatchee.

Leone & Keeble Inc., 108 W. Boone Ave., Spokane.

A U Security, 2615 N. Cincinnati St., Suite 101, Spokane.

O’Bbunco Engineering International Inc., 1042 W. James St.., Suite 201, Kent.

Advanced Electric Signs Inc., 1550 Down River Drive, Woodland.

Gotta-go Portables, 1276 Paige St.

Rickabaugh Pentecost Development, 108 W. Stewart, Puyallup.

Aslan Organics, 2513 Duportail St.

Stephanie Parfait, 1900 Fowler St.

How Sweet It Is, 710 George Washington Way.

M&M Mechanical LLC, 1121 W. Nixon St., Pasco.

Diamond Cut Coatings LLC, 110 S. Irving St., Kennewick.

Hearthwood Construction LLC, 5652 W. 28th Ave., Kennewick.

A&A Roofing Services, 2904 W. 43rd Court, Kennewick.

Glow By Kie, 513 Lee Blvd.

Noahloni Counseling Services, 750 Swift Blvd.

Gemenon Advisors Inc., 62 Park St.

Door-to-door Dog Grooming LLC, 5114 Point Fosdick Drive, Gig Harbor.

Altitude Agri Services LLC, 1333 Tapteal Drive.

Wickersham Workshop, 1423 Potter Ave.

Closer Counseling, 719 Jadwin Ave.

Intrinsic Vitality, 170 Riverwood St.

Generations Trenchless LLC, 3040 Hickory Ave., West Richland.

Enola Mae Atelier LLC, 640 Cedar Ave.

Catherine Douglas Homes LLC, 490 Bradley Blvd.

Polestar-JFT Integrated Solutions LLC, 2920 George Washington Way.

Tri-City DT Black Properties LLC, 424 Jadwin Ave.

Saint John, 1177 Lee Blvd.

The Fuzzy Felt, 402 Sierra St.

Alpine Anesthesia, 1882 Nova Lane.

Little Plant Shop at the Parkway, 709 The Parkway.

Paddington House LLC, 254 Rockwood Drive.

Weathering The Storm Counseling PLLC, 654 Cedar Ave.

Clean Energy Suppliers Alliance, 3250 Port of Benton Blvd.

The Green Room Tattoo Lounge, 1309 George Washington Way.

Radiant LLC, 109 Skyline Drive.

Steward Leaders, 723 The Parkway.

Quality Plus Auto Glass, 16 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick.

McCurley Development Inc., 1329 Country Ridge Drive.

Siren Hair Company, 404 Bradley Blvd.

Glow Again LLC, 1901 George Washington Way.

Mechtech, 2334 Henderson Loop.

Danielle Krasner, 1032 Nez Perce Lane.

Storelocal Richland, 953 Jericho Court.

Terra Bushey Hair, 2254 Keene Road.

Amy Cherry, 8202 Ashen Drive, Pasco.

Cosmic Productions LLC, 1295 Fowler St.

Dexter Street Books, 170 Riverwood St.

Paula Kaye Call, 1320 Brookwood Ave.

Rolando Tello Ricano, 262 Conrad Road, Touchet.

Skye’s Finds, 1422 Jadwin Ave.

Sagebrush Health, 217 Torbett St.

SCM Cleaning Services LLC, 3708 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick.

Aero Composite Works, 6401 Turf Paradise Drive, Pasco.

Uriel Garcia, 612 The Parkway.

Rebel, 601 Amon Park Drive.

Speedy Auto & Farm Services, 16005 N. Webber Canyon Road, Benton City.

Gamache Maintenance LLC, 2917 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick.

Vitas Carpentry LLC, 7710 Coldwater Drive, Pasco.

Tri-City Computer Consulting, 4501 S. Washington St., Kennewick.

Claudia Takisha Torres, 319 N. Fillmore St., Kennewick.

CTI-VNSFS Environmental LLC, 117A Broadway Ave., Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Sulzer Tower Field Service US Inc., 8505 E. North Belt Humble, Texas.

Gonzalez Services, 750 Swift Blvd.

The Jamar Company, 4701 Mike Colalillo Drive, Duluth, Minnesota.

Will Vasquez Construction, 1490 25th St. NE, Salem, Oregon.

Russell Rockeries Inc., 310 Seven Mile Place, Walla Walla.

QC Tri-Cities LLC, 84728 Highway 339 Milton-Freewater, Oregon.

Strom Electric, 405 S. Main St., Troy.

Infotech South LLC, 1130 Stallion Place.

High Desert Maintenance Inc., 525 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick.

Torres Flooring LLC, 730 W. A St., Pasco.

Fresh Leaf Co., 1080 George Washington Way.

Custom Floor Covering LLC, 6314 Three Rivers Drive, Pasco.

Balanced Touch Therapeutic Massage, 451 Westcliffe Blvd.

Kristina Denise Massey, 516 Cottonwood Creek Blvd., Kennewick.

True Compass LLC, 30810 152nd Ave. SE, Kent.

Dance By Beth Trost, 3729 S. Quincy Place, Kennewick.

Systematic Wood Designs LLC, 909 W. Main St., Walla Walla.

Wallette’s Services, 514 S. Georgia St., Kennewick.

Paulson’s Floorcoverings, 7615 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver.

G Hagen Organization, 2638 Eaglewatch Loop.

Clean Fast Blue, 408 W. 12th Ave., Ellensburg.

JA Torres Construction & Development LLC, 6526 Eagle Crest Drive, Pasco.

Lexington Homes, 1050 N. Argonne Road, Spokane Valley.

New Castle Systems LLC, 12504 Wide Hollow Road, Yakima.

Roadrunners Insulation LLC, 1519 W. Irving St., Pasco.

Mercedes Felix, 2555 Bella Coola Lane.

LPR Architecture, 2407 NW 63rd St., Seattle.

Jamison Signs Inc., 25211 E. Trent Ave., Newman Lake.

Prevision Plumbing LLC, 4764 Road E NE, Moses Lake.

Genesis Homes LLC, 100 N. Morain St., Kennewick.

Kindred Spirits, 30 George Washington Way.

Tri-Cities Oral & Facial Surgery, 1363 Columbia Park Trail.

J Wales Homes Solutions LLC, 1400 112th Ave. SE, Bellevue.

Cherished Memories, 1704 Jadwin Ave.

Columbia Basin Exteriors LLC, 1030 N. Center Parkway, Kennewick.

Reliant Electric LLC, 603 Speyers Road, Selah.

Sentry Northwest LLC, 925 Stevens Drive.

The Works General Contracting LLC, 933 S. Highland Drive, Kennewick.

Darling Delights Bakery LLC, 2032 Cascade Ave.

Norco Inc., 6223 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.

Anne Maughan Counseling Services, 310 Benham St.

General One Contracting, 490 Bradley Blvd.

Imprintz, 620 Camy Court.

32-Vista, 32 Vista Court.

Romero General Contractor, 719 Jadwin Ave.

Mac II Holdings, 300 Columbia Point Drive.

Ramos Remodel LLC, 210 E. First Place, Kennewick.

Columbia Basin Notary, LLC, 4109 Riverhaven St., Pasco.

AFE, 2322 Cottontail Lane.

Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, 1920 N. Pittsburg St., Kennewick.

Good Wood Work, 25001 S. Haney Road, Kennewick.

Simply Shine Cleaning Co. LLC, 509 Austin Drive, West Richland.

Marsh & Mclennan Agency LLC, 390 Bradley Blvd.

Mommacare, 5407 W. 17th Ave., Kennewick.

Northwest Drywall, 1001 Chardonnay St., Granger.

Yessenia Soto, 7508 Road 42 Pasco.

Dogwatch of the Columbia Basin, 3511 W. 46th Ave., Kennewick.

360 Mobile Detailing, 2105 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick.

Luis Fernando Magana, 414 S. Gum St., Kennewick.

Tiny Living Golden Concept LLC, 2992 Lorayne J Blvd., Kennewick.

Hair By Rain, 227 Symons St.

Kaa Floor Covering LLC, 7850 Coldwater Drive, Pasco.

Superior Granite LLC, 6503 W. Okanogan Ave., Kennewick.

Appel Motorsports, 39 S. Lee Court, East Wenatchee.

Fricke Excavation LLC, 5700 Glenbrook Loop, West Richland.

Jmedia Films LLC, 2512 Kalispell Court, Pasco.

5-Star Impeccable LLC, 1421 S. Cedar Place, Kennewick.

Paulson’s Floorcoverings, 1339 Tapteal Drive.

Wrapture Paint Protection and Wraps, 1825 Howell Ave.

C Plus C Coffee Co LLC, 5880 Alder Road, Pasco.

Speak Life Media, 4806 W. 18th Ave., Kennewick.

Captoon LLC, 149 Travis Lane, Kennewick.

Temo Lawn Services LLC, 2126 W. Yakima St., Pasco.

Jose J. Morfin, 6201 Rockrose Lane, Pasco.

Down And Dirty, 636 N. Everett St., Kennewick.

Fairy Tails LLC, 1213 S. Lincoln St., Kennewick.

Caddy Junk Removal, 2736 Madrona Loop, West Richland.

PSJ Provider Recruitment LLC, 1730 Minor Ave., Seattle.

Romero’s Pruning & Landscaping LLC, 2702 W. Seventh Ave., Kennewick.

PASCO

Alicia Rico Daycare, 803 N. Beech Ave.

Perfection Contracting Services LLC, 404 Road 37.

Maxim Crane Works LP, 1124 112th St. East, Tacoma.

Moctezuma Media, 1015 W. Sylvester St., #1015.

IT Haven, 1618 Terminal Drive, Richland.

M & O Contracting LLC, 610 W. Lewis St., Suite B.

Obsidian Creations LLC, 4821 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick.

Plaza El Chapulin, 6515 Comiskey Drive.

BDS Planning & Urban Design Inc., 1932 First Ave., Suite 814.

Juarez Brothers LLC, 1803 W. Octave St.

Contour Construction, 3420 W. Wernett Road.

Little Learners Preschool and Daycare, 8111 Spieden Drive.

Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions Inc., 5804 Road 90, #104.

Windy River Design and Consulting LLC, 1209 S. Garfield St., Kennewick.

G&AC, 7704 Vendovi Drive.

Alienz Transport LLC, 2104 N. 18th Ave.

Grace Cleaning LLC, 2504 E. Alvina St.

PCH Framing LLC, 8711 Studebaker Drive.

Evolution Transportation LLC, 1708 W. Yakima St.

Benton County Investigations LLC, 4315 Laurel Drive.

KGBS Trucking LLC, 6207 Melita Lane.

Say It With Expression, 6119 Camden Drive.

G&G Delivery Services LLC, 2112 E. Butte St.

Romero Construction & Services LLC, 3425 E. A St., #E101.

Living Waters Kitchens & Remodel LLC, 2821 W. Pearl St., #2821.

Arising Restoration, 611 N. Elm.

Aileen’s Party Rental, 407 S. Hugo Ave.

Pedro Alcaraz, 613 W. Clark St.

Works For Me LLC, 8522 W. Sixth Ave., Kennewick.

A & C Roofing, 32720 19th Place South, #P103, Federal Way.

Division 7, 1625 S. Palouse Place, Kennewick.

NJW Logistics LLC, 8003 Bayberry Drive.

Cuellar Trucking LLC, 616 W. Shoshone St.

Quality Tree Service, 1505 S. Road 40 East, #503.

The Body Lounge, 306 W. Lewis St.

Tru Accounting Services LLC, 1505 58th Court.

AED Flight Support LLC, 4106 Stafford Drive.

Valhalla Industries Inc., 522 W. Riverside Ave., Suite N, Spokane.

Shamrock Traffic Inc., 110 N. Hayford Road, Spokane.

Sweet Z’s Zucchini, 4101 Fallon Drive, Apt. B, West Richland.

Bookkeeping With Bianca LLC, 1212 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick.

Sysco Food Service of Seattle, 22820 54th Ave. South, Kennewick.

Kohler Plumbing LLC, 11905 S. Bermuda Road, Kennewick.

Reser’s Fine Foods Inc., 5526 N. Capitol Ave.

Origin Construction Corporation, 1107 E. Hastings Road, Spokane.

Jr Construction LLC, 2310 Tear Road, Grandview.

Delconn Construction & Remodel LLC, 5404 Buchanan Lane.

Empire Well Drilling LLC, 207 River Park Ave., Wenatchee.

24/7 Heating & Cooling LLC, 500 Haworth Road.

Kosmo Carpentry LLC, 1212 N. Morain Loop, Kennewick.

Fusion Auto Paint, 200 S. 20th Ave.

Fresh Looks by Faith, 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd., #B103.

Dynasty Roofing, 8316 N. Colton Place, Spokane.

GS Flooring LLC, 16310 S. Gertrude St., Kennewick.

Infinite Optical Communications, 511 S. Irby St., Kennewick.

Vanesita’s Cleaning Services, 3422 S. Conway Court, Kennewick.

Homes & Land of the Tri-Cities, 3012 Bosch Court.

Safelite Auto Glass #3746, 1603 W. Lewis St.

Pet Medical Center of Pasco, 8823 Sandifur Pkwy.

The Nail Bar & Spa LLC, 4845 Broadmoor Blvd., #102.

Crown Utilities LLC, 721 S. 28th Ave.

Columbia Basin Tires & Auto Glass, 1304 E. Lewis St.

Mana Massage, 6916 W. Argent Road. Suite B.

Power Up Martial Arts LLC, 4215 Convention Place.

Tri-Cities Concrete Pumping LLC, 210 E. Albany Ave., Kennewick.

Soak N. Clean, 1835 Neel Court, Apt. C, Kennewick.

Clearview Window Cleaning & Power Wash, 1333 Tapteal Drive, #104, Richland.

Framed Photo Booth Company, 6581 Cyprus Loop, West Richland.

Shining Janitorial Services LLC, 3708 S. Everett St., Kennewick.

Apex Mechanical, 1507 SE Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground.

Robinson Tech LLC, 515 N. Neel St., #A101, Kennewick.

Step By Step Daycare Center, 1305 Road 44.

Columbia Basin Tires & Auto Glass, 901 W. Lewis St.

Miss Sparkles Cleaning Service LLC, 3603 Libertad Court.

Clean Cut Construction Inc., 805 Wright Ave., Richland.

Gomez Party Rentals LLC, 830 N. Baart Road, Mesa

Lozano Transport LLC, 5614 Denver Drive.

J A Jones & Co., 1600 W. Lewis St.

Budget Rent a Car System Inc., 3601 N. 20th Ave.

YRB Custom Wheels, 3520 W. Opal St.

Wecool Water and Ice LLC, 8801 St. Thomas Drive.

Pacific Comprehensive Health PLLC, 1200 N. 14th Ave., Suite 245.

Voyage Enterprises LLC, 1200 N. 14th Ave., Suite 245.

Ram.Ac Interiors LLC, 2120 W. A St., #117.

Irepair Bros, 6403 Burden Blvd., Suite B.

Montero Cuts, 3616 W. Court St., Suite J.

DFR Services, 2105 S. Arthur Loop, Kennewick.

Livgray Designs LLC, 98004 E. Reata Road, Kennewick.

Super Clean Services, 2108 N. 14th Ave.

Duncunn Remodeling & Maintenance Services, 2821 W. Grand Ronde Ave., Kennewick.

Tri-Cities Epoxy LLC, 9323 W. Seventh Place, Kennewick.

F.C. Concrete & Chico’s Construction, 223111 E. Bowles Road, Lot 2, Kennewick.

Powell’s Inferno, 110 S. Fourth Ave.

Carol Roblyer – Via, 10251 Ridgeline Drive, #B178, Kennewick.

C&E Framing LLC, 3605 Estrella Drive.

Regional Home Services, 1703 W. Yakima St.

Reparaciones Murillo LLC, 312 N. Main Ave.

M & J Quality Construction LLC, 66802 N. 82 PR NE.

Tourezy LLC, 5609 Macedon Court.

Tri-Cities Handyman Services LLC, 8132 W. Hood, Kennewick.

O’Malley Geomatics, 1030 N. Center Parkway, Suite B2410, Kennewick.

Refresh Home Remodeling & Services LLC, 114 N. Olympia, Kennewick.

Iris Y. Garcia, 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd.

C&C Construction/Roof Systems LLC, 5307 Richardson Road.

Hanson Real Estate Group Inc., 7015 Alderman Road.

The Magical Touch, 1623 W. First Ave., Kennewick.

First Impressions Flooring LLC, 6916 W. Yellowstone Ave., Kennewick.

Uvalle Construction LLC, 5801 W. Ruby St.

Evolution Services LLC, 2712 Fleming Lane.

His and Hirz Candies, 1518 Mahan Ave., Richland.

Altitude Agri Services LLC, 1333 Tapteal Drive, Suite 107, Richland.

Fate Painting LLC, 35703 N. Flagstone Drive, Benton City.

Little Moments Daycare, 4409 Corinth Drive.

Novus Player, 6209 Curlew Lane.

Norco Inc., 6223 W. Deschutes Ave., Suite 407, Kennewick.

Refresh Home Remodeling & Services LLC, 114 N. Olympia St., Kennewick.

Jazmin Ramos Mendoza, 6615 Chapel Hill Blvd.

Purple Diamond Construction LLC, 821 College St., Milton-Freewater, Oregon.

Moctezuma Media, 1212 N. 20th Ave., Suite C.

First Class Accounting LLC, 6212 Ramus Lane.

Watertown Trucking LLC, 215 N. Venture Road.

Tri J’s Drywall, 51 N. Edison St. Apt H204, Kennewick.

Frank Meyer Construction, 107105 N. Harrington Road, West Richland.

Big Tom’s Towing, 23908 NE 426th St., Amboy.

USOV Construction LLC, 200 Abbot St., Richland.

Best of Care LLC, 2848 Cascade Cove Drive, Little Elm, Texas.

Vixie Construction LLC, 85198 Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater, Oregon.

WG General Construction LLC, 715 S. Second, Yakima

Amos Construction, 59111 E. 95 PR SE, Benton City.

Huitt-Zollard Inc., 1102 Broadway, Suite 301, Tacoma.

W&G Flooring LLC, 1617 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick.

Lydia Vazquez Phtography, 9818 Silverbright Drive.

Millennial Wealth LLC, 2109 Amy Loop.

Pro Quality Projects, 104 W. Corral Creek Road NW, Benton City.

Y&L Torres Trucking LLC, 2416 Highland St.

Gotta-go Portables, 1276 Paige St., Richland.

Mascott Equipment Company Inc., 435 NE Hancock St., Portland, Oregon.

Abreu Express, 1845 W. Henry St.

Edward James Ellis – Via, 607 N. Douglas Ave.

S &S Excavation & Construction LLC, 2602 S. Lyle St., Kennewick.

Doct Dan Sept Spec, 1215 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick.

Star Leasing Company, 4080 Business Park Drive, Columbus, Ohio.

Alliance Welding & Construction, 235 N. Industrial Drive, Garden City, Kansas.

Tri-Cities Engineering PLLC, 2326 W. A St.

Home Cosmetic Solutions, 5520 Arthur Lane.

Acme Construction LLC, 12020 21st Ave. South, Burien.

Allwest, 1798 Fowler St., Richland.

E J H Construction Inc., 30896 W. 8 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Mohammed Alshumoos – Via, 904 Sanford Ave., Richland.

Loisanddean, 7310 Cornflower Drive.

Clover’s General Construction LLC, 2151 W. Margaret Lane #42b, Othello.

Enciso Construction LLC, 1805 W. Seventh Place, Kennewick.

Bullseye Express, 618 Madrona Ave.

Henry’s Daycare, 5512 Cleveland Lane.

Teacher Doin’ Dirt LLC, 1723 W. Yakima St.

Results Driven Technology, 3801 Meadow Beauty Drive.

Optimal Growth LLC, 1722 W. 14th Ave., Kennewick.

Bradley Scott Urquhart, 5420 W. Brown St.

Sound Picture Productions, 3915 St. Paul Lane.

Shane O Construction Inc., 9412 Sturgis Road.

Cashpoint ATM, 1181 W. Sagemoor Road.

AMV Tree Services and Lanscaping, 18671 Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Jeo’s Plumbing, 2720 Fourth St., Union Gap.

Sue Schuler, 5211 Cleveland Lane.

Vyanet Operation Group Inc., 410 SW Columbia St., Suite 120, Bend, Oregon.

Blair’s Sport Fishing, 6315 Mission Ridge Drive.

Drake Civil LLC, 8204 Quatsino Drive.

NVC Logistics LLC, 1917 N. Third Ave.

Jojo’s Freeze Dried Goodies, 3806 Atlanta Lane.

Old Fashioned Gentlemen LLC, 308 E. B Circle, #318.

Yolanda Olivera – Via, 3621 W. Henry St.

JD Torres Landscaping Inc., 29 N. Mayfield St., Kennewick.

Hapo Center, 6600 Burden Blvd.

Adkins & Sons LLC, 625 White St., Walla Walla

Mr. Renovator LLC, 1907 Riverview Drive.

CCM Expert in Cleaning LLC, 4815 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick.

Wyandotte Services LLC, 1132 W. Margaret St.

Quality Plus Auto Glass LLC, 16 N. Kellogg St.

Balancingbooks, 8504 W. Livingston Road.

Williamson Fire Extinguishers LLC, 7155 Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Scholars Strategy Network, 501 Boylston St., Suite 10A120, Boston, Massachusetts.

IT-lifeline Inc., 6700 Hillister St., Houston, Texas.

Empire Asphalt Service LLC, 6509 James St., West Richland.

WEST RICHLAND

DHV Construction LLC, 713 W. Nixon St., Pasco.

EVG Landscaping & Construction, 4017 W. 12th Ave., Kennewick.

Empire Lawn Care, 119 Vista Way, Kennewick.

Lexar Homes of Tri-Cities, 1212 N. Irving Place, Kennewick.

Yanet Morfin, 200 E. Sixth Ave., Kennewick.

Brulotte Construction Inc., 9691 Bittner Road, Yakima.

Solstice Heating & Air Inc., 818 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick.

Tammie Rae McCalmant, 710 S. Garfield St., Kennewick.

Legacy Excavation, 6350 W. Brinkley Road, Kennewick.

Magnum Construction and Development LLC, 4810 W. Lattin Road.

Slaughter House Co., 90 S. 39th Ave., Richland.

Caddy Junk Removal, 2736 Madrona Loop.

Simple Abundance Midwifery, 605 Panorama Court.

Construction VIP LLC, 2106 Dover St., Richland.

Hands In Hair, 1504 55th Court.

Bridge Accounting LLC, 640 Athens Drive.

All Star City Roofing LLC, 9126 W. Yellowstone Ave., Kennewick.

Roofing Rodriguez LLC, 1505 S. Road 40 East, Pasco.

New Style Swimming Pools LLC, 4320 Ivy Road, Pasco.

Amanda Nicole Tipton, 4904 Road 76, Pasco.

Prime Roofing & Sheet Metal, 421 E. Eighth Ave., Kennewick.

Andrew Miller, 17221 Ironwood St., Arlington.

Tool Tech LLC, 888 W. Second Ave., Eugene, Oregon.

Aura Homes, 436 Broadmoor St., Richland.

Nomad Transit LLC, 95 Morton St., New York.

Oaklynn Construction, 353 Temple Meadow Lane, Richland.

Creation Home Services LLC, 5102 Sinai Drive, Pasco.

L&M Flooring LLC, 917 N. Cleveland St., Kennewick.

Mr. Tom Darrell Scott, 904 N. Riverside Drive.

Valley Pros Construction LLC, 261 W. Highway 22, Prosser.

Kaizen Construction and Development LLC, 8829 W. Imnaha Court, Kennewick.

Technique Lab Jiu Jitsu Academy LLC, 1605 Bombing Range Road.

Romero’s Pruning & Landscaping LLC, 2702 W. 7th Ave., Kennewick.

Legacy Concrete 22 LLC, 209 S. Fir St., Kennewick.

Flores Integrity Construction LLC, 1109 E. 23rd Ave., Kennewick.

Gabriela Trevino, 2555 Bella Coola Lane, Richland.

Nielsen Realty LLC, 8200 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

A-1 Landscaping LLC, 1120 E. 23rd Ave., Kennewick.

G2 Commercial Construction Inc., 7117 W. Hood Place, Suite 110, Kennewick.

Construction Management Specialist LLC, 1515 Jones Road, Richland.

C&M General Contractor LLC, 7906 Budsage Drive, Pasco.

Jana, 925 1548 N. Edison St., Kennewick.

David Duncan, 2105 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick.

Birch’s Lawn Care LLC, 6223 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.

Rise Up Construction LLC, 921 W. 24th Ave., Kennewick.

Finer Side Construction LLC, 1924 W. 39th Ave., Kennewick.

Level Up General Construction, 99304 E. Clover Road, Kennewick.

McMasonry LLC, 1548 N. Edison St., Kennewick.