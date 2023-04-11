Business Updates – April 2023

To submit news about a new business opening, business move or name change, go to: tcjournal.biz/business-listing.

OPEN

Fable Craft Bar, Wine Saloon and Food Joint has opened at 1705 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. A riverfront full-service restaurant, owned by Bookwalter Winery’s John Bookwalter, serving beer, wine and craft spirits and upscale pub foods. Contact: facebook.com/FableWineSaloon; 509-396-7443.

Underground Taphouse has opened at 4525 N. Road 68, Suite J, in Pasco. The taphouse offers 32 taps of beer and cider and a selection of wine. Contact: 509-851-7273; undergroundtaphouse.com; Facebook; Instagram.

Picante Mexican Taqueria has opened at 20 S. Auburn St., Kennewick. The former food truck recently moved into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Contact: picantemexicantaqueria.com; Facebook; Instagram.

NEW LOCATION

3 Rivers Community Foundation has moved to 7401 W. Hood Place, Suite 140, Kennewick.