Judgments – April 2023

The state can file lawsuits against people or businesses that do not pay taxes, resulting in a judgment against property that person or business owns. Judgments are filed in Benton and Franklin Superior Court. The following is from the Franklin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

OT Pro Painting LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 2.

Superior Clean Services LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 6.

Stan’s General Construction, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 6.

Barajas Auto Body LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 6.

Ochoa LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 6.

Serenity Management Corp., unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 6.

Panchos Heating & Cooling, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 6.

Jessica Jazmin Morales, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 6.

Thomasson Double T Dairy LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 6.

IMG General Contruction LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 16.

JOJ Construction LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 16.

Ferbell Construction LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 16.

United Fence Co. LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 16.

Christina M. Franklin, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 16.

Alex B. Najera, MD PS, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 17.

JOJ Construction LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 17.

Tru-Door Inc., unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 17.

Jesus Manuel Perez, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 17.

S and S Auto Detail Resources LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 17.

RAM General Contracting LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 17.

Voltage Electric LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 13.

Columbia Basin Garage Doors LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 13.

Maria Rangel, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 17.

Diamond Back Concrete LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 17.

Master Build Cabinets LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 17.

Mario Salas et al., unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 17.

Saturnina Ceja et al., unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 24.

Chivas Construction LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 24.

Alex B. Najera, MD PS, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 24.

Car Doctor Auto Repair LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 24.

Virtual Reality Construction LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 24.

Big J Express LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 24.

Laura Carina Padilla, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 24.

High End Roofing LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 27.

GCD Construction LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 27.

Michael Aaron Howard, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 27.

Uncle J Corp., unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 27.

Efrain Cuevas Rivera, et al., unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 31.

Vanguard LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 31.

Marcus Edward Ash, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed March 31.

RAM General Contracting LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 31.

DNL Roofing LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 31.

Thomasson Double T Dairy LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 31.

Vagabundos Masonry LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed March 31.