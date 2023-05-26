Chaplaincy Health Care is selling the property that for years was home to the Cork’s Place Kids Grief Center, but that doesn’t mean the program dedicated to helping children, teens and the adults in their lives cope with grief and loss is going away.

Instead, Cork’s Place has relocated, and proceeds from the property sale will be invested back into the program to support its future growth, Chaplaincy officials announced.

Cork’s Place has moved next door to Chaplaincy’s Hospice House on West Entiat Avenue in Kennewick.

Laurie Jackson, Chaplaincy’s chief executive officer, said moving to the space — which is owned by Chaplaincy — provides better access for families and allows for greater synergy with the organization’s bereavement program for families of hospice patients.

Both programs now are in the West Entiat Avenue space.

Jackson said that Chaplaincy’s bereavement programs are something of a “best-kept secret” in the community, and she hopes more people learn about and take advantage of them.

“A community this size rarely is going to have a grief center. But we have a place where both kids and adults can go and benefit from specialists in bereavement,” she said.

The former Cork’s Place property is at 712 W. 19th Ave. in southeast Kennewick.

It includes a 3,324-square-foot home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a basement, and more. The 1.42-acre property also includes a sport court, playhouse and two additional sheds/structures.

It’s listed for $590,000 through Keller Williams Columbia Basin. The listing agent is Tausha Dethmers.

Cork’s Place was named for longtime Tri-City pharmacist Cork Simmelink, and the property was donated to Chaplaincy by his family. Selling the property has the family’s blessing, Jackson said.

Cork’s Place provides one-day workshops and four-week programs to help children, teens and their adults process and cope with grief.

Jackson said that learning to cope with grief is important, especially for young people.

“If we can help kids work through their loss early on, they do better as adults. They live better, healthier lives,” she said.

Learn more: chaplaincyhealthcare.org/corks-place.