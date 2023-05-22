Popular Tri-City coffee chain now under new ownership 

The former Roasters coffee shops in the Tri-Cities are once again changing hands.

Wake Up Call, a Spokane-based coffee company known for its red phone booths, is the new owner and operator of the shops, which most recently belonged to the Oregon-based Black Rock Coffee Bar. Black Rock bought Roasters in 2021.

Wake Up Call also is taking over the Black Rock shops in Walla Walla and Spokane, the company announced.

The changeover is effective Monday, May 22. Term of the sale were not disclosed.

Wake Up Call now owns 25 coffee shops throughout Washington and Idaho.

“Our coffee shops are more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. They’re a hub for the community, a place where people can come together, connect and relax,” said Christopher Arkoosh, president of Wake Up Call, in the announcement. “We believe that our commitment to quality and community will resonate with the people of the greater Columbia Basin area just as it has in Spokane, and we can’t wait to become a part of the fabric of the community there.”

Tri-City customers can expect to see a few changes in the coming months, including some new menu items, products, branding and a Wake Up Call loyalty program, the announcement said.

The company has posted a guide so Black Rock customers can learn the names of similar drinks on the Wake Up Call menu.

Wake Up Call started in 2004 and grew to a total of 12 shops in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene before acquiring the former Roasters/Black Rock locations. The company has won numerous awards and prioritizes community, partnering with groups such as the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Spokane Indians and area nonprofits dealing with homelessness, foster care and childhood cancer, the announcement said.

The company will continue to support the communities where it operates, and company leaders are committed to hiring locally, the announcement said.

Wake Up Call’s goal is that all current employees stay on, said a company spokeswoman.

Also, “we are excited to welcome new customers to the Wake Up Call family. We hope that they will continue to visit us for their daily coffee treat, and that we can provide them with the legendary experience that Wake Up Call customers have grown to know and love,” Arkoosh said.

For a list of new Wake Up Call store locations, go to: https://wuc.red/pages/tri-cities.