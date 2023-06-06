Pasco reported 10 dog attacks on mail carriers in 2022 

TCAJOB Staff|June 2023

Pasco came in just behind Seattle and Spokane for the number of dog attacks on mail carriers. 

There were 10 dog attacks on Pasco mail carriers in 2022, compared to Seattle and Spokane, which each recorded 13 attacks, according to recently released data from the U.S. Postal Service. 

Washington state ranked No. 11 among the top 25 states for dog bites to mail carriers, with a total of 136 reported incidents in 2022. There were more than 5,300 dog bites/incidents against postal employees nationwide last year.

Every year the Postal Service participates in National Dog Bite Awareness Week to bring awareness to the potential issues faced by postal employees delivering their routes. This year’s campaign runs June 4-10. 

“We ask our letter carriers, as well as our valued customers, to be vigilant and remain on high alert with regards to the potential of unsafe dog interactions,” said Donald Kravos, Washington acting district manager. “Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership.”  

Safey tips 

USPS offers tips on how to be a responsible dog owner: 

Most people know when their mail carrier arrives every day. Many attacks could be avoided if dog owners would take a few extra moments of precaution, USPS said. Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize any dog-carrier interactions. When a letter carrier comes to your home, keep dogs inside the house or securely behind a fence, away from the door or in another room or on a leash. 

Pet owners also should remind their children not to take mail directly from the carrier as the dog may view them as a threat, the USPS said.

Carriers take precautions

Letter carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present. They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog’s territory.  

Carriers also have tools to alert them to dogs on their routes. A dog alert feature on carriers’ handheld scanners can remind them of possible dog hazards, and dog warning cards may be used during mail sorting to alert carriers to routes where a dog may interfere with delivery.

If a dog attacks, mail carriers are trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something between them and the dog – such as a mail satchel – and to use dog repellent, if necessary. 

When a dog attacks a letter carrier, the dog owner could be held liable for all medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours, replacement of the uniform and other costs. 

When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service may be halted — not only for the dog owner, but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is stopped, mail must be picked up at the post office. Service will not be restored until the aggressive dog is properly restrained. 

 

Dog attacks in Washington’s five largest cities since 2018 

City 

Dog bites/incidents on mail carriers

  

2022 

2021 

2020 

2019 

2018 

Seattle 

13 

24 

13 

21 

27 

Spokane 

13 

Tacoma 

10 

14 

10 

12 

Vancouver 

Bellevue 

  Source: USPS

 

Top 25 state rankings 

State 

Number of dog bites/incidentson on mail carriers 

Rank 

California 

675 

1 

Texas 

404 

2 

New York 

321 

3 

Pennsylvania 

313 

4 

Ohio 

311 

5 

Illinois 

245 

6 

Florida 

220 

7 

Michigan 

206 

8 

Missouri 

166 

9 

North Carolina 

146 

10 

Washington 

136 

11 

New Jersey 

134 

12 

Indiana 

115 

13 

Louisiana 

106 

14 

Virginia 

104 

15 

Wisconsin 

100 

16 

Massachusetts 

93 

17 

Minnesota 

86 

18 

Tennessee 

84

19

Iowa 

84

19

Kentucky 

79

20

Colorado 

79

20

Arizona 

78 

21 

Georgia 

74 

22 

Oklahoma 

72 

23 

South Carolina 

68 

24 

Maryland

67

25

Connecticut 

67

25

    Source: USPS

 
 

