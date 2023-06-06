Pasco reported 10 dog attacks on mail carriers in 2022 

Pasco came in just behind Seattle and Spokane for the number of dog attacks on mail carriers.

There were 10 dog attacks on Pasco mail carriers in 2022, compared to Seattle and Spokane, which each recorded 13 attacks, according to recently released data from the U.S. Postal Service.

Washington state ranked No. 11 among the top 25 states for dog bites to mail carriers, with a total of 136 reported incidents in 2022. There were more than 5,300 dog bites/incidents against postal employees nationwide last year.

Every year the Postal Service participates in National Dog Bite Awareness Week to bring awareness to the potential issues faced by postal employees delivering their routes. This year’s campaign runs June 4-10.

“We ask our letter carriers, as well as our valued customers, to be vigilant and remain on high alert with regards to the potential of unsafe dog interactions,” said Donald Kravos, Washington acting district manager. “Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership.”

Safey tips

USPS offers tips on how to be a responsible dog owner:

Most people know when their mail carrier arrives every day. Many attacks could be avoided if dog owners would take a few extra moments of precaution, USPS said. Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize any dog-carrier interactions. When a letter carrier comes to your home, keep dogs inside the house or securely behind a fence, away from the door or in another room or on a leash.

Pet owners also should remind their children not to take mail directly from the carrier as the dog may view them as a threat, the USPS said.

Carriers take precautions

Letter carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present. They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog’s territory.

Carriers also have tools to alert them to dogs on their routes. A dog alert feature on carriers’ handheld scanners can remind them of possible dog hazards, and dog warning cards may be used during mail sorting to alert carriers to routes where a dog may interfere with delivery.

If a dog attacks, mail carriers are trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something between them and the dog – such as a mail satchel – and to use dog repellent, if necessary.

When a dog attacks a letter carrier, the dog owner could be held liable for all medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours, replacement of the uniform and other costs.

When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service may be halted — not only for the dog owner, but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is stopped, mail must be picked up at the post office. Service will not be restored until the aggressive dog is properly restrained.

Dog attacks in Washington’s five largest cities since 2018

City Dog bites/incidents on mail carriers 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Seattle 13 24 13 21 27 Spokane 13 7 6 5 7 Tacoma 10 14 10 8 12 Vancouver 2 2 1 2 0 Bellevue 1 2 0 3 3

Source: USPS

Top 25 state rankings

State Number of dog bites/incidentson on mail carriers Rank California 675 1 Texas 404 2 New York 321 3 Pennsylvania 313 4 Ohio 311 5 Illinois 245 6 Florida 220 7 Michigan 206 8 Missouri 166 9 North Carolina 146 10 Washington 136 11 New Jersey 134 12 Indiana 115 13 Louisiana 106 14 Virginia 104 15 Wisconsin 100 16 Massachusetts 93 17 Minnesota 86 18 Tennessee 84

19

Iowa 84

19

Kentucky 79

20

Colorado 79

20

Arizona 78 21 Georgia 74 22 Oklahoma 72 23 South Carolina 68 24 Maryland 67

25

Connecticut 67

25



Source: USPS



