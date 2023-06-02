Trios, Lourdes invested millions in community in 2022 

Trios Health and Lourdes Health both invested significantly in the Tri-Cities community in 2022, according to new community benefit reports released in May.

The report for the Kennewick-based Trios Health says the system:

Added 91 providers specialties from family medicine to orthopedics.

Made nearly $10.2 million in capital improvements.

Donated more than $15.6 million in health services to those in need.

Distributed more than $95.2 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its 900-plus employees.

Contributed $176,609-plus in professional development and tuition assistance to employees.

Paid $13.2 million in local and state taxes.

Supported a range of local activities and organizations.

Read the full Trios report here: https://www.trioshealth.org/community-benefit-report

The report for the Pasco-based Lourdes Health says the system:

Added providers in urgent care, and family and internal medicine.

Made nearly $3.6 million in capital improvements.

Donated more than $23 million in health services to those in need.

Distributed more than $56 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its roughly 570 employees.

Contributed $129,737-plus in professional development and tuition assistance to employees.

Paid $6.6 million in local and state taxes.

Supported a range of local activities and organizations.

Read the full Lourdes report here: https://www.yourlourdes.com/community-benefit-report

Trios Health and Lourdes Health both have long histories in the Tri-Cities and now are part of Lifepoint Health, which has more than 60 hospital campuses and 250-plus other sites across 28 states.