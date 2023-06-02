Trios, Lourdes invested millions in community in 2022 

TCAJOB Staff|June 2023

Trios Health and Lourdes Health both invested significantly in the Tri-Cities community in 2022, according to new community benefit reports released in May. 

The report for the Kennewick-based Trios Health says the system: 

  • Added 91 providers specialties from family medicine to orthopedics. 
  • Made nearly $10.2 million in capital improvements.
  • Donated more than $15.6 million in health services to those in need. 
  • Distributed more than $95.2 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its 900-plus employees. 
  • Contributed $176,609-plus in professional development and tuition assistance to employees. 
  • Paid $13.2 million in local and state taxes. 
  • Supported a range of local activities and organizations. 

Read the full Trios report here: https://www.trioshealth.org/community-benefit-report 

RCCH HealthCare Partners bought Lourdes Health Network in Pasco on Sept. 1. The sale includes both Lourdes Medical Center, an acute care hospital operating in Pasco, and Lourdes Counseling Center, a psychiatric hospital in Richland.

Lourdes Medical Center is at 520 N. Fourth Ave. in Pasco

The report for the Pasco-based Lourdes Health says the system: 

  • Added providers in urgent care, and family and internal medicine. 
  • Made nearly $3.6 million in capital improvements. 
  • Donated more than $23 million in health services to those in need.
  • Distributed more than $56 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its roughly 570 employees. 
  • Contributed $129,737-plus in professional development and tuition assistance to employees. 
  • Paid $6.6 million in local and state taxes. 
  • Supported a range of local activities and organizations. 

Read the full Lourdes report here: https://www.yourlourdes.com/community-benefit-report 

Trios Health and Lourdes Health both have long histories in the Tri-Cities and now are part of Lifepoint Health, which has more than 60 hospital campuses and 250-plus other sites across 28 states. 

