WSU Tri-Cities seeks wine tasters for research project

Want to help researchers by tasting wine?

Volunteers are needed to join a Chardonnay sensory panel to assist a researcher with Washington State University Viticulture and Enology program on the WSU Tri-Cities campus in Richland.

Participants will receive training to identify specific aromas and tastes in wines and will then score wines based on this information.

Starting at the end of July, panelists will participate in three weekly group sessions followed by three weeks of individual sessions for a total of six weeks of participation.

Group sessions will be between 60-90 minutes long, and individual sessions, scheduled three times per week, will last no more than 30 minutes each.

Sessions will be held at the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center in Richland, and snacks will be provided after each. Session timing will be up to the volunteers.

Participation is open to anyone over the age of 21.

Contact Juliana Pazos at juliana.pazos@wsu.edu for more information.