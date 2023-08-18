Pasco School District employee earns state honor

A recruiter for Pasco School District’s migrant program has earned a prestigious state honor.

Juana Melo has been named Washington State Migrant Education Program’s Recruiter of the Year for the 2022-23 school year. She was presented with the award Aug. 17 during a conference in Yakima.

This coming school year will be Melo’s third as a migrant program recruiter, and she was chosen for the state award because of her creativity in engaging and forming relationships with families.

She’s worked for Pasco schools for 18 years, including as a bilingual paraeducator, nutrition services helper, social worker and home visitor, according to a district news release.

Melo said she’s overjoyed to receive the award.

“I’m proud of the work we do in the Pasco school district migrant program helping our migrant families connect to our schools and community, better communicate, and learn about how our school system works,” she said in the release. “The time we spend with each family listening to them and being there for them establishes a relationship of trust and long-lasting friendships.”