Kennewick Walmart unveils $1M remodel

TCAJOB Staff|August 2023

The Kennewick Walmart store is ready to debut its $1 million remodel.

The work at the store at 2720 S Quillan St. features what Walmart is calling “customer-centric improvements,” which include repainting and updates to the photo lab, grocery department signs and online grocery pickup services, according to plans filed with the city of Kennewick.

The community celebration, set for 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the presentation of $14,000 in grants to several local organizations.

Store officials also will unveil a new Kennewick-focused mural.

The family-friendly event includes local food vendors, games and prizes. 

Carley Rooney is the Kennewick store manager.

ESI Construction of Meridian, Idaho, is the general contractor. Design work is by SGA Design Group of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

