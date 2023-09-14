Networking – September 2023

To submit a promotion, new hire, award or donation, go to: tcjournal.biz/customer-service/submit-news.

PROMOTIONS

Jorge Magana has been promoted to store manager at the Kennewick UScellular store. Magana has nine years of wireless sales experience and five years of leadership experience. Most recently, he worked as store manager for UScellular in Pasco. In his new role, Magana will lead a team of wireless technology experts to help customers make choices of electronics that best meet their needs.

SCHOLARSHIPS & GRANTS

Aaron Kirby , an HVAC student at Charter College in Pasco, has received The Home Depot Foundation’s Path to Pro scholarship, totaling $2,000. The scholarship is meant to help train the next generation of skilled tradespeople by alleviating the financial burden and ultimately helping to fill the labor shortage. Kirby, who plans to graduate in October, has experience working in a variety of trades, including insulation installation and working as a vessel engineer in Alaska, and he hopes to become a commercial or residential HVAC service technician.

ELECTION

Fred Brink, mayor pro tem of West Richland, has been elected as secretary of the Association of Washington Cities, an organization that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state legislature, executive branch and with regulatory agencies. Brink has been active in the association for several years and has served on its board since 2022. He serves on the Education and Training Advisory Committee and has received the AWC’s Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership. Brink has served on the West Richland City Council since January 2018 and as mayor pro tem since January 2020, and he is a commissioner for Benton Fire District 4 and is on the Benton County Law and Justice Council. His professional experience includes six years as an officer in the Navy, 25 years as a special agent of the FBI and 10 years as a national security program manager at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. As the secretary of AWC, Brink will serve on the association’s board of directors, a governing body comprised of 25 directors. The secretary also serves on the AWC’s executive committee and is second in line to become president.

CERTIFICATIONS

Seventeen custodial leaders with the Richland School District are now internationally certified in their roles. The maintenance foremen and forewomen completed basic and advanced training with the Cleaning Management Institute of the International Sanitary Supply Association over the summer. The certification process is a part of the district’s effort to ensure staff have the best tools at their disposal for their roles. Miguel Palencia, the school district’s custodial supervisor, said, “Understanding how cleaning chemicals interact, the properties of the different surfaces and spaces that need to be cleaned, and doing it all within the confines of a school day, require dedicated staff and we want them to be prepared and set up for success.”

Zachary Fisher has become a certified financial planner, a certification requiring successful completion of financial planning coursework at an accredited college or university and passing a six-hour comprehensive exam. Fisher is a financial advisor at RBC Wealth Management in Kennewick, where he has worked since 2021.

APPOINTMENTS

Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed several state board and commission members from the Tri-Cities area. Nichole Banegas of Kennewick has joined the Environmental Justice Council, Fred Brink of West Richland has joined the Forensic Investigations Council and Taylor Brummett of Connell has joined the Traumatic Brain Injury Council.

NEW HIRES



David Rosenau is STCU’s new director of business banking. Rosenau received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Minnesota State University, Moorhead, and is a graduate of the Executive Development Program at the Washington Bankers Association. Previously, he was the senior vice president of Banner Bank and the retail division manager of its Spokane branches. In his new role, Rosenau and his team serve businesses with up to $2 million in annual revenue and those with basic needs for services such as banking, payroll, lending and more.

Nuur Khuranna joined the center as a human trafficking and child exploitation advocate. Khuranna received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Washington State University Tri-Cities. She is passionate about working with and empowering survivors and creating safe and positive environments.

Howard Hunt was hired as an engagement specialist. Hunt has a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice and is working toward a master’s degree in social work. He has 20-plus years of experience in crime prevention and self-defense, and he is committed to working with victims of crime and those marginalized in society.

Morgan Robinson joined SARC as a prevention specialist. Robinson has experience in social services, having previously worked as a crisis advocate and a prevention specialist. She cares about advocating for and supporting survivors, violence prevention education and serving her community.

FUNDRAISER

The Bubbles & Brunch event held by Chaplaincy Health Care on Aug. 4 raised $56,000 to benefit the organization’s services, including hospice and palliative care, spiritual support, bereavement care and the Cork’s Place Kids Grief Center.

DONATIONS

Numerica Credit Union distributed more than $315,000 in grants to 19 regional nonprofits through the 2023 Numerica Charitable Fund. The Numerica Charitable Fund is made possible by the Skip a Pay voluntary program available on certain loans. Tri-Cities Numerica Charitable Fund recipients include Communities in Schools Benton & Franklin Counties, Mirror Ministries and B5. Numerica also pledged $100,000 each through multiyear grants to the following nonprofits: Communities in Schools of Benton-Franklin, Tri-Cities; Women’s Resource Center, Wenatchee; Family Promise, Spokane; and Safe Passage, North Idaho. These grants are in alignment with Numerica CARES for Kids, a new philanthropic initiative that aims to build brighter futures for local youth.

AWARDS & HONORS