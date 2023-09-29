Pasco to discuss downtown revitalization, public art at conference 

Pasco’s downtown revitalization efforts are set to be showcased at a statewide conference.

Jacob Gonzalez, the city’s director of community and economic development, will lead a presentation with Framework Consulting during the Washington American Planning Association conference on Oct. 11-13 in Spokane. The session will focus on Pasco’s recently ratified Downtown Master Plan, which includes an ordinance that allows for creation of public murals through a city-sponsored program.

The Pasco City Council approved the plan and the mural initiative earlier this year, “reflecting Pasco’s commitment to renewing its downtown area,” the city said in a statement.

The session will touch on topics from building community and business support for inclusive planning to collaborative endeavors and resource allocation. “It promises to offer other communities a replicable blueprint for downtown renewal,” the statement said.

Along with Gonzalez, Pasco’s Development Services Lead Jessica Brackin and Community Resource Specialist Gina Vasquez also will attend the conference, which draws hundreds of economic development, urban planning and community engagement professionals.

This year’s conference theme is “Leading the Change: Ideas from the Around the State.”