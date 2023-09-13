Planning underway for apartments, road work, warehouse space

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia.

The State Environmental Policy Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.

Here’s a look at projects that appeared in the SEPA register in the past month.

Haffner short plat

Kennewick

Sally Haffner submitted plans to divide a 21.74-acre parcel at 110107 E. 196 PR SE into two lots.

Cannabis retail sales

West Richland

K&B Weaver LLC applied for a text amendment to the West Richland Zoning Code to allow cannabis retail sales in commercial general, commercial light industrial and light industrial districts.

Leslie Road Richland Flex Space

Richland

Knutzen Engineering submitted plans to build three flex-use pre-engineered metal buildings in three phases at 4101 Leslie Road. The buildings are 57,700 to 78,400 square feet.

Kennewick BSP

Kennewick

Dan Maldonado applied to develop a 12-lot binding site plan at 4003 Southridge Blvd. The site has a land use designation of industrial and commercial and is zoned industrial, light and commercial, community.

Southridge Apartments

Kennewick

Cordillera Southridge LLC submitted plans for a 182-unit mixed-use development totaling 220,000 square feet and 314 parking stalls at 3700 Southridge Blvd. The site has a commercial land use designation and is zoned commercial, community.

Schaefer Property Leveling

Benton County

The Kennewick Irrigation District submitted plans for land leveling of the Schaefer property near 506 PR SE in unincorporated Benton County. The project will result in the excavation of about 71,000 cubic yards of excess fill material that will be used in canal lining projects in parts of the adjacent KID canal.

Surf Thru Car Wash

Kennewick

SynTier Engineering Inc. submitted plans to build a 5,800-square-foot car wash with associated site improvements at 610 and 624 S. Ely St.

Dinah Lane Realignment-Water Sewer

Benton City

Benton City submitted plans to extend water and sewer along the new alignment of Dinah Lane at the intersection of Seventh Street and Dale Avenue.

KID road grading

Kennewick

Kennewick Irrigation District submitted plans to expand an existing uphill canal maintenance road and include excavation and stockpiling of materials and installation of a gravel surface road along about 1 mile of canal starting east of the street crossing at South Olympia Street.

Red Mountain tower

Benton City

Benton County submitted plans for a 200-foot public safety communication tower and access road.

The project will be in unincorporated Benton County on the north side of Red Mountain.

Creason Ridge subdivision

Prosser

John Fetterolf submitted plans to modify part of the Creason Subdivision south of Highway 22 and east of Market Street in Prosser from 74 lots to 56 single-family home lots.

School agricultural facilities

West Richland

West Richland has issued a determination of non-significance as part of the SEPA checklist process for a proposed amendment to city code to allow public school agricultural facilities in the commercial limited zoning district as a conditional use.

Highway 240 improvements

Richland

The Washington State Department of Transportation submitted plans for several improvements to State Route 240 in Richland to improve efficiency and safety, including widening the road between Stevens Drive-Jadwin Avenue and Hagen Road-Robertson Drive, building a compact roundabout at Hagen Road and Robertson Drive, installing a 900-foot noise wall along Moon River RV Park and removing a 25-foot portion of noise wall at Airport Way to allow access to the Green Belt Trail. A new, 200-foot section of noise wall will be placed on the other side of the trail.

RV and mini storage

Richland

DJCD Properties submitted plans to build an RV and mini-warehouse storage facility at 2557 Logan St.

Quinault Village apartments

Kennewick

Charles Morgan & Associates LLC submitted plans for a 266-unit apartment complex with associated site improvements at 5927 W. Quinault Ave.

Title 24 rewrite

Richland

Richland submitted plans to amend the Richland Municipal Code by rewriting Title 24, which deals with how land is divided within city limits.

Tapteal booster pump station upgrade

Richland

Richland submitted plans to upgrade the pump station at 630 Truman Ave., including replacing aging infrastructure and expanding pumping capacity, among other work.

Yost short plat

Kennewick

Michael Davidson submitted plans

to divide 1229 N. Yost St. in the skyline addition the nearly 2-acre parcel is proposed to be divided into two lots.

Title 16 bonding update

West Richland

West Richland submitted plans to amend Title 16 of the West Richland Municipal code dealing with performance bonds.

The Trails

Kennewick

JF Engineering PLLC submitted plans for a residential development on 152 acres with 1,333 multifamily dwelling units, 445 townhomes, 100 large lot single-family homes and commercial buildings. The project is south of Wheat Road and Bob Olson Parkway.

Hogback Caddis – Davita

Pasco

Chris Waddle with Hogback Three Rivers LLC submitted plans for an 11,600-square-foot medical office/kidney treatment center and a 6,200-square-foot office/retail building with parking on Road 76.

Project Hawk

Pasco

Cody Garrison, on behalf of AMS 2023 BTS – Pasco, WA LLC, submitted plans for an 87,750-square-foot warehouse building to be used as a delivery station at 5700 N. Capitol Ave.

Brantingham Industrial Park – Phase 15

Pasco

Jay Brantingham submitted plans for a 12,000-square-foot warehouse with a 1,422 square-foot office at 3106 N. Rainier Ave.

Brantingham Industrial Park – Phase 16

Pasco

Jay Brantingham submitted plans for a 10,000-square-foot warehouse building with a 1,370-square-foot office at 3210 N. Rainier Ave.

Code amendment

Connell

Connell submitted plans to amend its code to remove multifamily from the residential, high density zoning district and create a new high-density multifamily district, among other changes.

Brantingham Industrial Park – Phase 14

Pasco

Brantingham submitted plans for a 12,000-square-foot warehouse with a 1,567-square-foot office at 3002 N. Rainier Ave.

Tierra Vida III apartments

Pasco

Jubilee Foundation submitted plans for a 120-unit apartment complex at the northeast corner of Spokane Street and East A Street.

Trilogy MedWaste West LLC

Pasco

Chad Plata, on behalf of Trilogy MedWaste West LLC, submitted plans to collect and transport medical waste to a trailer at 1620 E. Salt Lake St., Suite B.

Glacier Park rezone

Pasco

Peter Harpster of Aqtera Engineering, on behalf of Big Sky Developers LLC, submitted plans to rezone a 10.2-acre site north of the intersection of Burns Road and Ochoco Lane from retail business to medium-density residential.

Helena subdivision

Pasco

Steve Bauman, on behalf of B4 Development, submitted plans for a 15-lot subdivision on about 2.16 acres along Helena Street at Sprague Avenue.

Development regulations

Connell

Connell submitted plans to amend the zoning code dealing with regulations for large-scale solar energy facilities.

Proposed amendment

Connell

Connell submitted plans to amend city code to remove industrial uses from the conditional uses in the commercial, downtown district.

Pacific Steel

Pasco

Knutzen Engineering submitted plans for a 19,200-square-foot steel storage warehouse building addition and a 6,000-square-foot attached office building at 925 N. Oregon Ave.

The Plateau at River Ranch

Franklin County

Peter Harpster of Aqtera Engineering submitted plans to subdivide about 34 acres into 26 residential lots east of the Columbia River, west of Fraser Drive, north of Fanning Road, south of Alta Lane and south of Selph Landing Road.

Cartmell multifamily

Pasco

Robert McCleod with Knutzen Engineering submitted plans for two two-story triplexes and frontage improvements at 1629 W. Cartmell St.

West Truck parking

Pasco

John Fetterolf with JF Engineering PLLC submitted plans behalf of West Enterprises to grade and gravel property at 2501 E. Lewis St. The proposed use for the site is to park truck trailers.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Pasco

Old Dominion Freight Line submitted plans for a 63-door freight transfer terminal and drop yard on the 5800 block of North Capitol Avenue.

I-182, Broadmoor interchange

Pasco

Nelson Construction Corp, on behalf of the city of Pasco, submitted plans to build a new Interstate 182 off-ramp onto Broadmoor Boulevard. The plan is to build a round-a-bout in place of the existing signal-controlled intersection.

C-1 to R-1 rezone

Pasco

Maoqi Mark Feng submitted plans to rezone several lots at 1028 W. Nixon St. from retail business to low-density residential.