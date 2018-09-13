Late clock repairman’s wife working to reunite clocks with their owners

A West Richland clock repairman featured in our July issue died at his home Sept. 2. He was 71.

Al Nihart owned Nihart Clock Repair, taking over the business from his father in the 1980s.

“My business has gotten bigger and bigger because all of my competition has died. I’m one of the last buffaloes in the herd. You can’t find a clock repairman anymore. I’m already backed up three or four months,” he told the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times in July.

His wife Holly Pedit said her husband suffered a major coronary event.

Pedit said she is trying to reunite clocks left at Nihart’s West Richland repair shop with their owners. Owners may call 509-539-2587.

Life Tributes Cremation Center of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.