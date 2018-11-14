Menu

Bath & Body Works store to open in Richland next year

Robin Wojtanik|November 2018

Construction is underway on the Tri-Cities’ second Bath & Body Works store, planned for the Queensgate area of Richland.

The company’s corporate office said the store is scheduled to open in early 2019 at 2471 Queensgate Drive, Suite A7.

The developer of the Vintner Square property, Bowman Development Co., narrowed the store’s opening date to Feb. 1.

The Richland Bath & Body Works shop will be more than a third larger than the one at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick at about 4,250 square feet.

It will be in the western corner unit of the building that also houses Starbucks, Jamba Juice, GameStop and Fiesta Mexican Restaurant.

Remodeling is already underway for the spot that once was home to a Rue 21 clothing store that closed in June 2017 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Richland store will include a White Barn shop within the Bath & Body Works store. Originally called Bath & Body Works at Home, White Barn focuses mainly on candles and home fragrances.

Bath & Body Works describes itself as “one of the world’s largest specialty retailers of fragrant products for the body, hands and home.”

The store is owned by L Brands, which also operates Victoria’s Secret and once owned The Limited clothing stores. It trades under the name LB on the New York Stock Exchange.

The first Bath & Body Works store opened in 1990 and has grown to 1,800 locations worldwide.

