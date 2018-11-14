Chukar Cherries’ new processing facility

The Port of Benton completed a 12,000-square-foot expansion for one of its longtime tenants, Chukar Cherries, on Oct. 1.

Located on port-owned land at the corner of Wine Country Road and Nunn Road in Prosser, just northwest of Chukar Cherries’ existing shop, the new $1.6 million building will house all confection production, sorting, packaging and business activities.

Chukar Cherries has been producing sweet treats using locally-sourced cherries and other fruits since 1988 and is known nationally for its confections. It has a booth at Pike Place Market in Seattle, in addition to its Prosser headquarters and tasting room. It’ll also open a shop for the holiday season at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick.

The new facility increases Chukar Cherries’ total production space by 50 percent and is projected to create five to 10 new full-time jobs, as well as additional seasonal (October to December) positions.

The new building features a high bay and modern exterior design elements. It was built using pre-engineered metal.

Jason Archibald of Richland-based Archibald & Co. Architects was the designer.

Banlin Construction of Kennewick was the general contractor.