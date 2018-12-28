Menu

Kennewick Sears store to close in March

TCAJOB Staff|December 2018

The Kennewick Sears store steered clear of three national closure lists this year but its luck has run out.

The most recent list of 80 store closures includes the one at Columbia Center mall. The closure also affects Sears Auto Center, which will close in January, according to the company.

All affected employees were notified Dec. 27. The stores will close in late March with liquidation sales beginning in about two weeks.

The company filed for bankruptcy in Oct. 15.

The closures aim “to accelerate (Sears’) strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring,” according to release from the company.

The Kennewick store is the only Washington store included on the most recent list, though the closure list released in January included 39 stores, including Shoreline, Federal Way and Chehalis.

An October closure list included 142 stores, including Puyallup.

A November closure list of 40 stores didn’t name any Washington stores.

The 132-year-old Sears opened in Minneapolis as the R.W. Sears Watch Co. when there were 38 states and Grover Cleveland was president. In 1893, the corporate name of the firm became Sears, Roebuck and Co., according to Sears archives.

 

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Kennewick Sears store to close in March

IRS raises business mileage rates for 2019

Tri-City credit union adds art to Highway 395 corridor

New $3.4M Pasco hangar to house atmospheric radiation research aircraft

IRS launches Instagram account to reach young adults

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

Calendar

A Casino Royale New Year’s Eve

December 31 2018 @ 8:00 pm - January 1 2019 @ 12:30 am

Film: Carbon Nation

January 5 2019 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Christmas Legacy

January 5 2019 @ 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Share This