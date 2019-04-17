The new home of Kennewick School District’s Legacy High School opened April 12 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour.

The 18,000-square-foot Legacy High features 13,000 square feet of remodeled space, plus a 5,000-square-foot addition.

The school has 11 classrooms, a gym, computer lab, offices and a conference and meeting space.

Located at 4624 W. 10th Ave. in Kennewick, the school is in the former City Church building.

Legacy High provides a direct instruction program with on-campus classes, as well as an online independent learning program and educational services for youth housed at the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and the Benton County jail.

The total project cost, including the land, was about $7 million, and was paid for with local capital project fund dollars.

Justin Griffeth of Kennewick-based Banlin Construction was the project manager. Joe Hampton of MMEC Architecture & Interiors of Spokane/Kennewick was the architect.