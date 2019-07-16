Eritage Resort completes 10 new lakeside bungalows

Walla Walla’s Eritage Resort recently completed construction on 10 new lakeside bungalows.

The dog-friendly bungalows feature a private entrance and deck extending over Lake Sienna, and complement the 10 existing suites in the resort’s main building, a 13,000-square-foot timber-framed two-story facility in Walla Walla wine country.

The rooms feature private deck or patio with expansive views; fireplace and seating area; king bed with Garnier-Thiebaut linens; continental breakfast featuring house-made baked goods; in-room Nespresso coffee maker; and L’Occitane personal products. In-room massage services also are available.

Eritage Resort 1319 Bergevin Springs Road, Walla Walla

Eritage Resort, located on 300 acres outside Walla Walla, also operates a 44-person restaurant serving locally-grown ingredients sourced from family farmers and ranchers. The resort has a bar area, courtyard with fire pit, pool and 1,400-square-foot pool house.

The bungalows were completed May 15.

Eritage is owned by American Lending Center of Long Beach, California, and managed by Fire and Vine Hospitality of Seattle.

The general contractor was Justin Door, president of Trout Lake Construction of Selah. Scott Knox of The Bend Development Group of Bend, Oregon, oversaw development.

The architect was Boxwood of Seattle.

More information at eritageresort.com;

509-394-9200; info@eritageresort.com.