Menu

Frost Me Sweet Bistro and Bakery expands

Building Tri-Cities advertising|July 2019

Richland bakery and restaurant recently featured on the Food Network has completed an expansion project.

Frost Me Sweet Bistro and Bakery grew into the adjacent building at 710a The Parkway.

The side-by-side buildings have a shared walk-through and have been updated with a mid-modern century feel.

The décor is reminiscent of 710a’s original décor, with the large globe lights that made it well known in the 1950s when it opened as the first Gesa Credit Union in the Tri-Cities.

Frost Me Sweet Bistro and Bakery
Frost Me Sweet Bistro and Bakery 710 and 710a The Parkway, Richland

The original vault from the bank is still inside the building and used as Frost Me Sweet’s wine cellar.

One side of the building is dedicated to the retail bakery and kitchen and the other to the restaurant dining room.

The project expanded Frost Me Sweet’s square footage from 2,600 square feet to 5,100 square feet.

Dining room seating also doubled, while retaining the restaurant’s outdoor patio area. More seating is available in the retail bakery for guests seeking only desserts.

The improvements will help to ensure the historic building will last much longer and also improve accessibility, according to owners Megan and Jason Savely.

The project was completed June 6.

The general contractor was Booth & Sons Construction Inc. of Richland.

Frost Me Sweet Bistro & Bakery: Frostmesweet.com; Facebook; Instagram.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue
Young Professional Application

Latest News

Third Tri-City STCU branch to open in Pasco

Beleaguered entrepreneur details assets, debts

Franklin County fastest growing in state, with Benton County close behind

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit shutters doors in Tri-Cities

New taco restaurant under construction in Richland

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town

More than 150 people gathered along the Columbia’s scenic Hanford Reach for a daylong event to celebrate the late Russell Jim, a tribal leader, and to demand a thorough cleanup of the Hanford nuclear site on June 14. Jim dedicated his life to giving Native American tribes a voice in nuclear waste cleanup decisions at the Hanford. People from across the Pacific Northwest, including Yakama Nation elected officials, tribal government staff and citizens attended the event to listen to speakers, see shuttered nuclear reactors on boat tours and learn about cultural resources on guided hikes. The first annual Hanford Journey was co-sponsored by Yakama Nation Environmental Restoration and Waste Management program and the nonprofit Columbia Riverkeeper, whose mission is to protect and restore the water quality of the Columbia River and all life connected to it, from the headwaters to the Pacific Ocean. (Courtesy Kiliii Yüyan)

Calendar

Karaoke at Lee’s Pasco

July 19 @ 9:00 pm - July 20 @ 1:00 am

Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon

July 20 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Prosser Art Walk & Wine Gala

July 20 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Share This