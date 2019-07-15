Frost Me Sweet Bistro and Bakery expands

Richland bakery and restaurant recently featured on the Food Network has completed an expansion project.

Frost Me Sweet Bistro and Bakery grew into the adjacent building at 710a The Parkway.

The side-by-side buildings have a shared walk-through and have been updated with a mid-modern century feel.

The décor is reminiscent of 710a’s original décor, with the large globe lights that made it well known in the 1950s when it opened as the first Gesa Credit Union in the Tri-Cities.

Frost Me Sweet Bistro and Bakery 710 and 710a The Parkway, Richland

The original vault from the bank is still inside the building and used as Frost Me Sweet’s wine cellar.

One side of the building is dedicated to the retail bakery and kitchen and the other to the restaurant dining room.

The project expanded Frost Me Sweet’s square footage from 2,600 square feet to 5,100 square feet.

Dining room seating also doubled, while retaining the restaurant’s outdoor patio area. More seating is available in the retail bakery for guests seeking only desserts.

The improvements will help to ensure the historic building will last much longer and also improve accessibility, according to owners Megan and Jason Savely.

The project was completed June 6.

The general contractor was Booth & Sons Construction Inc. of Richland.

Frost Me Sweet Bistro & Bakery: Frostmesweet.com; Facebook; Instagram.