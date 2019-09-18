UW offering free business training program in Pasco

Registration is closed for a free business training program in Pasco offered by the University of Washington, Foster School of Business because the program is at capacity – but those who are interested can add their names to a waiting list.

This six-week Business Certificate Program is taught by UW faculty and offers participants an opportunity to learn business fundamentals and immediately apply them to their work.

Each week’s class will focus on a different business topic: marketing, branding and marketing plan development; leading a highly effective organization; strategic decision-making; financial management; and understanding your company’s financial health.

Tuition is free, thanks to financial support from Homestreet Bank and Domex Superfresh Growers. Space was limited to 35 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Classes will be from noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, starting Oct. 11 through Nov. 15. at Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave. in Pasco.

To get on the waitlist, go to http://bit.ly/YBCPTWaitlist2019.

The classes again will be offered in Tri-Cities and Yakima in spring 2020.

For more information, contact Rebecca Thornton at THORNRA@UW.EDU or 206-616-0455.