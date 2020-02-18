Bankrupt Pier 1 is closing stores but Kennewick isn’t on the list

TCAJOB Staff|February 2020

The Kennewick outlet of Pier 1 Imports is not on the list of hundreds of stores slated for closure.  

Pier 1 Imports Inc., based in Fort Worth, Texas, filed for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in Virginia on Feb. 17.  the petition sets the stage for a sale. 

The widely anticipated move follows a Jan. 6 announcement the struggling the home décor retailer would close 450 stores nationwide.  

The bankruptcy petition clarifies that the company will close all its Canadian stores as well as many U.S. ones. 

USA Today posted a full list of stores closing. It includes five in Washington state (Everett, Federal Way, Redmond, Seattle and Tacoma) and one in Oregon (Roseburg). 

Key documents are posted at dm.epiq11.com/case/pier1/info 

