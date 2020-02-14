Kennewick’s Roasters Coffee opened a drive-thru location on Center Parkway and Steptoe Street in Richland on Dec. 13.

It is the 14th Tri-City location for the fast-growing local chain.

The Center Parkway and Steptoe Roasters also boasts a walk-up order window and patio seating.

The building was developed by Tim Bush and custom designed for Roasters.

Baker Construction of Spokane was the general contractor.

Wave Design Group of Kennewick designed it.

Founder Wes Heyden established Roasters Coffee in 2009 and operates locations in all four cities.