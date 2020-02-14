Taco Time Richland

The Richland Taco Time opened in early February in a new 2,500-square-foot restaurant at 2222 Keene Road.

Owner Greg Markel of Washington Securities & Investment Corp., who holds the area franchise rights for the fast-Mexican chain, opted for the move after concluding its old spot at George Washington Way and Swift Boulevard was being impacted by the lack of a drive-thru.

Wave Design Group of Kennewick was the designer.

LCR Construction of Richland was the contractor.

Taco Time was established in Eugene, Oregon, in 1960. It is now part of the Kahala Brands family that includes Cold Stone Creamery and other franchised food brands.

