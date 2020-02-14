Taco Time Richland

Building Tri-Cities advertising|February 2020

The Richland Taco Time opened in early February in a new 2,500-square-foot restaurant at 2222 Keene Road. 

Owner Greg Markel of Washington Securities & Investment Corp., who holds the area franchise rights for the fast-Mexican chain, opted for the move after concluding its old spot at George Washington Way and Swift Boulevard was being impacted by the lack of a drive-thru.

Wave Design Group of Kennewick was the designer. 

LCR Construction of Richland was the contractor.

Taco Time was established in Eugene, Oregon, in 1960. It is now part of the Kahala Brands family that includes Cold Stone Creamery and other franchised food brands.

Yakima Federal Savings & Loan

3100 Duportail St., Richland

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in ,
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Tri-City Herald parent company files for bankruptcy, region’s daily continues as normal

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit reopens in Richland for Valentine’s Day

News anchor, retired PNNL exec are 2020 Athena Award honorees

Catholic Charities asks Pasco to salvage homeless project, says $2M grant is in jeopardy 

Burgers, pizza and coffee. Here’s who’s moving into that new building at Columbia Center

Porter’s Real Barbecue to move from Parkway to GWay 

  • LS_Networks

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Calendar

WSU Garden Education Series: Beginning Vegetable Gardening

February 15 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Free Family Film- SING

February 15 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Kitchen Witches at the Princess Theatre

February 15 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm