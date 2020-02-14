Windsong at Southridge Memory Care

Vista Pointe Development completed a $12 million, 52-room memory care facility at 4000 W. 24th Ave. this month. Windsong at Southridge Memory Care is expected to open to residents later this winter.

The project includes two secure wings or neighborhoods designed to serve residents with memory loss.

The community has a full commercial kitchen with full-time chef, as well as interior courtyards, four television rooms and two Montessori rooms for activities and stimulus.

Hallways are designed in a circular pattern so “all roads lead home.”

The Kennewick project is Vista Pointe’s fourth Windsong project and its first in Washington. “We are excited about opening our first Windsong community in the state of Washington,” said Don Harris of Vista Point. 

The company manages all facets of its projects, from construction to operation.

The project was built by Bouton Construction Co. of Spokane. 

Lenity Architecture, based in Salem, Oregon, was the designer. 

Contact Drew Percival, executive director, at drew.percival@windsongmemorycare.com, or Becky Lepinski, community relations director, at becky.lepinski@windsongmemorycare.com for information. The phone number is 509-202-4327.

Units rent for $5,800 to $7,000 a month depending on the level of care required.

