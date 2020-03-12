List of Tri-City area coronavirus cancellations
Tri-City organizations are closing their offices and event planners are canceling or postponing events amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus. To keep you updated, we’re going to update this list.
Updated March 13
Vintage at the Ridge at the Numerica Pavilion has been postponed until further notice. The annual shopping event at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex in Kennewick was originally scheduled for March 13-14. Vendors will be notified when the event has been rescheduled. The Numerica Pavilion will remain closed through the weekend, and more information will be made available on recreation programs, events and activities as it becomes available.
- Hanford public tours postponed. The U.S. Department of Energy is postponing all public tours of environmental management sites through the end of April.
- All K-12 schools in Washington are closed through April 24, Gov. Jay Inslee announced.
- Charter announced it would offer free access to Spectrum Broadband for new K-12 and college student households for up to 60 days, beginning March 16.
- All Masonic activities, including lodge, district, lodge leadership retreat and Grand Lodge meetings are canceled through March 31.
- The Tri-Cities Cancer Center‘s Cancer Crushing Breakfast scheduled for April 2 has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for June 9 at the Three Rivers Convention Center. The cancer center also updated its visitors’ policy: https://tccancer.org/covid19/.
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center has adjusted its visitors’ policy, which is posted on its Facebook page.
- Prosser Memorial Health has adjusted its visitor policy and requests patients call ahead before visiting the hospital. Visit ProsserHealth.org for details.
- The Eastern Edge Tri-Cities event scheduled for April 16 at the HAPO Center in Pasco has been postponed. A future date has not yet been set.
- Mid-Columbia Libraries announced its 12 branches will maintain regular hours, but with transaction-related services only. Customers may conduct business but will be limited to encourage social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Updated March 12
- The Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities has canceled all in-person meetings at its Kennewick office beginning March 13 through the end of March. HBA said it will reevaluate the closure at that time. HBA staff will continue to be available during normal business hours and will answer any questions via email or by phone at 509-735-2745.
- The Mid-Columbia Arts Foundation canceled its March 14 fundraiser, The Roaring ’20s, a Gatsby Gala.
- Soroptimist International canceled its S13R Scholarship Celebration and Social, which had been scheduled for March 26.
- The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce postponed its annual meeting, which had been scheduled for March 18 in Kennewick.
- Blue Mountain Council of Boy Scouts of America postponed a breakfast in Pasco featuring Gen. James Mattis to Aug. 13.
- Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels canceled its annual fundraising breakfast scheduled for March 10.
- Franklin PUD encouraged customers to use online bill paying or to visit a drop box at its offices. It will close the customer service and auditorium areas to the public starting March 17.
- The Kennewick Irrigation District closed its offices to the public. Customers can pay their 2020 assessments at the 24-hour drop box outside its office, by mail, by phone or online at payments.kid.org.
- The Port of Kennewick closed its Clover Island offices to the public. Tenants and customers can pay bills by mail, through their bank or at the 24-hour drop box.
- The Othello Sandhill Crane Festival canceled the 2029 event, which would have been its 23rd.
- Grant PUD closed its facilities to the public after a contract worker was exposed. The PUD sent nonessential personnel home indefinitely.
- The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Gesa Credit Union and others encouraged employees to telecommute. PNNL announced an employee has been tested for COVID-19 after experiencing respiratory illness.
- The Washington Department of Corrections suspended visits and announced an employee at Monroe site has tested positive for the virus.
To submit an event cancellation or update, email information to info@tcjournal.biz.
