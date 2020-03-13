FDIC gives banks OK to modify loans affected by COVID-19

The nation’s top banking regulator is encouraging institutions with assets under $1 billion to use discretion in dealing with customers and communities affected by efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, issued a Financial Institution Letter on March 13 that encourages banks and financial institutions it supervises to assist customers and communities affected by coronavirus.

“The FDIC recognizes that efforts to work with customers and communities affected by COVID-19 can be consistent with safe and sound banking practices and in the public interest,” it said.

The letter applies to all FDIC-supervised institutions, including community banks. Highlights include:

COVID-19 poses significant temporary business disruptions and challenges.

Banks are encouraged to work with borrowers, particularly those in hard-hit industries and small businesses and independent contractors.

Banks will not be subject to criticism by examiners for prudent efforts to modify the terms on existing loans.

The FDIC will work with banks on scheduling examinations, including making greater use of off-site reviews.

FDIC staff will work with financial institutions that have difficulty fulfilling their reporting responsibilities and will not move against institutions that need to close facilities.

The FDIC launched a COVID-19 webpage to provide information to bankers, consumers and others.